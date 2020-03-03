Advanced search

Vote for your Exmouth Town February Player of the Month

PUBLISHED: 14:13 03 March 2020

Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland’s Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland's Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT

With a wet February now in the history books, it is time to look back and vote for your player of the month.

After a difficult start to the month where Town lost three games on the spin, they turned their form around with back-to-back wins to end the month.

However, it was another month when the rain got the best of a lot of teams including Exmouth.

The team started February with a narrow 3-2 away defeat at Roman Glass St George. Jordan Harris and Aarron Denny continued their fine goalscoring form with one apiece.

Following that game was a 3-1 Les Phillips Cup quarter final exit at Bridgwater Town where Harris again scored.

The Town striker was the only goal scorer in Exmouth's next game, a 4-1 defeat away at Hallen.

Thankfully for Town, this was the end of a three-game away run and once back in familiar Southern Road territory, their fortunes changed.

Harris scored a hat-trick in Exmouth's 5-0 win over Cribbs flanked by one goal each from Max Gillard and Jamie Dirrane.

Town ended the month with a 2-0 victory over Wellington. Dirrane was again on the scoresheet followed by Ben Steer's first goal of 2020.

Goalkeeper Robbie Powell also made a successful comeback in that game, helping the side keep a clean sheet.

A special mention must also be made for Town club president and groundsman who had the unenviable task of combating two storms as Dennis and Ciara. Despite the constant deluge, Town managed to put on two home games and managed five matches in the whole month, considerably more than many other teams in East Devon.

