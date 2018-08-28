Exmouth Town face tough home test on Saturday with visit of top Cornish side

Exmouth Town face a stern test this Saturday (January 19) when St Austell are the visitors to Southern Road.

Once again, the kick-off is at 2.15pm as Town are still awaiting essential parts to repair the floodlights.

The visitors are fourth in the South West Premier League (SWPL) Premier Division, seven points behind, but with a game in hand over Town, who remain third following their 3-0 win at Godolphin Atlantic last Saturday.

Town staged a remarkable comeback at St Austell in October, coming from 3-1 down to run out 4-3 winners, the only defeat the ‘Lillywhites’ have suffered at home this season.

They have reached the quarter-finals of the Cornwall Senior Cup and had a very successful run in the FA Vase before exiting the competition in the fourth round.

In the third round they won 7-4 at Cadbury Heath, who had knocked Town out in the previous round.

At Newquay-based Godolphin, Town bossed proceedings from the first whistle to the extent that Robbie Powell in the Town goal did not have to make a save all afternoon. Three minutes in, Ace High hit the post before Nathan Cooper and Aarron Denny squandered openings by taking the wrong option.

The breakthrough finally came on 27 minutes when a half-hit shot from Jordan Harris (was it off the shin?) deceived the ‘keeper.

Town had the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time when Max Gillard fired the ball home, but to the amazement of Town’s players and supporters, the ‘goal’ was disallowed for an alleged foul!

Five minutes into the second half and High finally broke his nine-game scoring drought.

In a contest with the ‘keeper to claim a high bouncing ball there was only going to be one winner as High’s determination saw him head the ball over the ‘keeper and into the empty net.

It then became a matter of how many Town would score, but three inspired saves kept Town at bay and Cooper saw his fierce drive rebound from the crossbar. Town finally scored the third goal their play deserved in the 82nd minute.

Winning the ball from a Godolphin corner, a long pass found Harris, who held up play until he passed inside to Karl Rickard and his first-time cross was expertly tucked away at the far post by Callum Shipton.

Having dominated midfield throughout the 90 minutes, it was appropriate that Rickard and Shipton should combine to score an excellent goal. Thereafter Town eased to a very comfortable victory.