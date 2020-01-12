Advanced search

Exmouth Town face a goalkeeping concern ahead of Tuesday's night cup quarter-final

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 January 2020

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway preview. Picture ARCHANT

Exmouth Town v Plymouth Parkway preview. Picture ARCHANT

Archant

Exmouth Town head for Bridgwater Town on Tuesday night to contest a Les Phillips Cup semi-final place, but what has, to date, been a superb season, is under threat from a goalkeeping injury 'crisis'.

Chris Wright, who began the season as the Town number one and who presided over that stunning six successive clean sheet run between mid-September and mid-October, continue to fight his way back to fitness and his deputy, Robbie Powell, who has been an integral part of the recent run which has now seen Town win six and put together a run of 10 wins and a draw in a sequence of 11 unbeaten outings, was injured in Saturday's league meeting with Roman Glass St George.

We understand the Powell injury - a sprain - means the glovesman is likely to be out for at least a month and so, with Wright still not fit to return, Town may have to turn to the excellent - but youthful - reserve or Unedr-18 glovesman for their forthcoming games.

Adding to the Town woe is the fact that they put together a team for the Roman Glass St George game without Callum Shipton, Ben Steer, Adam Bilcock and Mark Lever, all of whom were missing owing to a combination of injury and illness.

