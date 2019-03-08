Exmouth Town FA Vase tie beats pitch inspection - GAME ON

Exmouth Town's name in lights at Wembley stadium. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Exmouth Town's FA Vase tie at home to Sydenhams Wessex League outfit Portland United today (October 12) has survived an early morning pitch inspection and the big cup tie at Southern Road goes ahead, writes Steve Birley.

The Southern Road gates will open at 1pm with kick-off being 3pm.

Admission is £6 for adults and £4 for concessions (Over-65s and the Under-18s) while Under-16s will be charged £3. The club is unable to offer its regular 'free admission to U16s' and also free admission to season ticket holders owing to FA regulations with regard to the competition so this game is 'all pay'.

If the game is all square after 90 minutes then extra-time will be played if necessary and if the sides are still level than there will be a replay next Tuesday at Portland (October 16).

As well as a place in the next round of the FA Vase, the winners will also receive a cheque for £825.00 and the losers £275.00.