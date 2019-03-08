Town in Vase action - weekend preview

Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth Town and East Budleigh. Picture: Contributed Archant

Exmouth Town host Brislington in the FA Vase while Budleigh welcome the University of Exeter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town - Brislington (FA Vase) - Saturday, August 31.

Town begin their FA Vase journey this weekend as they host Bristol based side Brislington in the first round qualifying.

Exmouth would need to win nine matches if they want to reach the Wembley final in May 2020.

The Vase game comes sandwiched between two FA Cup ties for Town as they look forward to their replay with Yate Town on Tuesday, September 3.

The Brislington game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, August 31 Southern Road.

Budleigh Salterton - University of Exeter (Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North and East Division) - Wednesday, September 4.

There's no weekend fixture for Budleigh but they do continue their DFLeague campaign on Wednesday when they host the University of Exeter.

The Robins are ninth in the table with a record of one win and two defeats, just one place above their opponents.

The students have an identical record but have a -4 goal difference in comparison to Budleigh's -3.

This could have all changed by Wednesday though as the university have a game at home against Bovey Tracey 2nd on Saturday.

Budleigh's game with the university is on Wednesday, September 4 at 7.30pm.

Clyst Valley - Exmouth Town Reserves (Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League North and East Division) - Saturday, August 31.

Town's reserves are in action this weekend when they travel to Clyst Valley.

Clyst Valley have not started the season well and have conceded 22 goals in their opening four games. This record sees them bottom of the league, yet to register a point.

Exmouth meanwhile are in eighth just above Budleigh. They have won one and lost two with a goal difference of -2 and will be hoping to make it two wins against Clyst Valley.

That game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, August 31, at Winslade Park.

East Budleigh - Alphington 3rds (Devon and Exeter Football League Division Two) Saturday, August 31.

East Budliegh made a losing start to their season as they defeated 1-0 by Otterton on Tuesday.

They will be hoping to bounce back when they face Alphington 3rds who themselves drew 1-1 against Tedburn St Mary.

The two meet at the East Budleigh Recreation Ground on Saturday, August 31, at 3pm.