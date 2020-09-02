Exmouth Town FA Cup win - match report and pictures

Jordan Harris celebrates with Aaron Denny after Town go 1-0 up in the FA Cup tie at Keynsham Town. Picture; DAVE PETERS Archant

Exmouth Town made a scintillating start to their 2020/21 season with a splendid performance at Keynsham in their FA Cup extra-preliminary round tie winning 3-1 and earning a home tie with Melksham Town of the Southern League on Saturday, September 12, writes John Dibsdall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dave Rowe leads the Exmouth Town players into the home ground ahead of Town's FA Cup tie at Keynsham Town that the Southern Road men won 3-1. Picture; DAVE PETERS Dave Rowe leads the Exmouth Town players into the home ground ahead of Town's FA Cup tie at Keynsham Town that the Southern Road men won 3-1. Picture; DAVE PETERS

Any concerns Town may have had on playing on an artificial pitch where they suffered a league defeat last season were soon dispelled as Town dominated from the kick off.

As early as the third minute Aarron Denny, showing no signs of the thigh injury that had affected his pre-season, volleyed a dipping shot forcing a save and as Town increased the pressure Jordan Harris shot narrowly wide.

The goal Town clearly deserved came on 16 minutes when a fine passing move saw Harris with a clear sight of goal and he made no mistake shooting into the far corner.

Half chances came and went before Town doubled their lead in the 25th minute. A training ground routine from a corner produced the desired result, but maybe one not entirely envisaged!

A member of the Keynsham Town backroom staff, wearing PPE as per Covid-19 guidelines, collects the cones ahead of kick-off in the FA Cup tie with Exmouth Town. Picture: DAVE PETERS A member of the Keynsham Town backroom staff, wearing PPE as per Covid-19 guidelines, collects the cones ahead of kick-off in the FA Cup tie with Exmouth Town. Picture: DAVE PETERS

The corner was played to Harris on the edge of the box, but his shot was blocked, and, from the rebound, David Rowe produced a spectacular overhead kick to volley the loose ball firmly into the back of the net.

As the first half progressed, Ace High hit the post and Denny saw another effort turned onto the post by another save from the overworked home custodian.

A change at half-time by the hosts added firepower to their attack and they showed more commitment going forward, but Town weathered the storm and again created the better chances, but found the ‘keeper equal to their efforts saving well with his legs from Harris and Denny.

With Robbie Powell virtually a spectator in the first half he had no chance when Keynsham reduced the arrears with their first shot on target.

Markings on the terrace as per Covid-19 guidelines ahead of the FA Cup tie between Keynsham Town and Exmouth Town. Picture: DAVE PETERS Markings on the terrace as per Covid-19 guidelines ahead of the FA Cup tie between Keynsham Town and Exmouth Town. Picture: DAVE PETERS

It came from hesitancy in Town’s play that allowed the home player to make no mistake with a fiercely struck drive.

With 18 minutes remaining there was clearly plenty of time for the hosts to press for the equaliser, but one minute later they were again staring at a two-goal deficit.

The goal owed much to the tenacity of High who chased down what seemed a hopeless cause.

As the goalkeeper was pressed into a hurried clearance from near the touchline the ball fell nicely for Denny to control, take one look and return the ball from fully 35-yards, avoiding the covering defenders, into the corner of the net.

Jordan Harris fires Exmouth Town into a 1-0 lead in the FA Cup tie at Keynsham Town. Picture: DAVE PETERS Jordan Harris fires Exmouth Town into a 1-0 lead in the FA Cup tie at Keynsham Town. Picture: DAVE PETERS

Thereafter, Town were able to comfortably play out time and seal and a richly deserved victory.

Town were able to give starts to new signings Alfie Mahon, Dan Curren and the returning Mike Humphries.

Danny Pym and Ollie Bray also had their first taste of competitive first team football making their debuts as second half substitutes.

An Exmouth Town supporter is temperature checked and given hand sanitiser on entering the Keynsham Town ground for the FA Cup tie that Town won 3-1. Picture: DAVE PETERS An Exmouth Town supporter is temperature checked and given hand sanitiser on entering the Keynsham Town ground for the FA Cup tie that Town won 3-1. Picture: DAVE PETERS

Team: Powell, Gillard, Gardner, Rowe, Cullen, High, Lever, Humphries, Mahon, Denny, Harris. Subs used: Pym, Merritt, Bray.

The photographs in support of this article were taken by DAVE PETERS.