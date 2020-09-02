Exmouth Town FA Cup win - match report and pictures
PUBLISHED: 11:51 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 02 September 2020
Archant
Exmouth Town made a scintillating start to their 2020/21 season with a splendid performance at Keynsham in their FA Cup extra-preliminary round tie winning 3-1 and earning a home tie with Melksham Town of the Southern League on Saturday, September 12, writes John Dibsdall.
Any concerns Town may have had on playing on an artificial pitch where they suffered a league defeat last season were soon dispelled as Town dominated from the kick off.
As early as the third minute Aarron Denny, showing no signs of the thigh injury that had affected his pre-season, volleyed a dipping shot forcing a save and as Town increased the pressure Jordan Harris shot narrowly wide.
The goal Town clearly deserved came on 16 minutes when a fine passing move saw Harris with a clear sight of goal and he made no mistake shooting into the far corner.
Half chances came and went before Town doubled their lead in the 25th minute. A training ground routine from a corner produced the desired result, but maybe one not entirely envisaged!
The corner was played to Harris on the edge of the box, but his shot was blocked, and, from the rebound, David Rowe produced a spectacular overhead kick to volley the loose ball firmly into the back of the net.
As the first half progressed, Ace High hit the post and Denny saw another effort turned onto the post by another save from the overworked home custodian.
A change at half-time by the hosts added firepower to their attack and they showed more commitment going forward, but Town weathered the storm and again created the better chances, but found the ‘keeper equal to their efforts saving well with his legs from Harris and Denny.
With Robbie Powell virtually a spectator in the first half he had no chance when Keynsham reduced the arrears with their first shot on target.
It came from hesitancy in Town’s play that allowed the home player to make no mistake with a fiercely struck drive.
With 18 minutes remaining there was clearly plenty of time for the hosts to press for the equaliser, but one minute later they were again staring at a two-goal deficit.
The goal owed much to the tenacity of High who chased down what seemed a hopeless cause.
As the goalkeeper was pressed into a hurried clearance from near the touchline the ball fell nicely for Denny to control, take one look and return the ball from fully 35-yards, avoiding the covering defenders, into the corner of the net.
Thereafter, Town were able to comfortably play out time and seal and a richly deserved victory.
Town were able to give starts to new signings Alfie Mahon, Dan Curren and the returning Mike Humphries.
Danny Pym and Ollie Bray also had their first taste of competitive first team football making their debuts as second half substitutes.
Team: Powell, Gillard, Gardner, Rowe, Cullen, High, Lever, Humphries, Mahon, Denny, Harris. Subs used: Pym, Merritt, Bray.
The photographs in support of this article were taken by DAVE PETERS.
