Town's history in the FA Cup

Exmouth Town's club name up in lights at Wembley Stadium Archant

Ahead of the FA Cup fixture this weekend, we delved into the archives to have a look at Exmouth Town's history in the world's oldest cup competition.

Town's first appearance in the cup came back in the 1950/51 season where they came up against St Blazey.

They drew 3-3 away at the Cornish side but lost the home replay 4-1 meaning they exited at the extra preliminary round.

It would 14 years before Town returned to the cup but the 85/86 season would prove to be much more successful than their first outing.

Town made it to the third qualifying round, beating Glastonbury, Ottery St Mary and Bideford on the way, but lost 2-0 away at Bath City.

Three years later and Town enjoyed their most successful season, making it to the fourth qualifying round.

That 88/89 season saw two replays for Town in the second qualifying round and the third qualifying round against Swanage Town and Herston and Saltash United respectively but Town eventually triumphed in both.

Their undoing came in the fourth qualifying round when they were beaten at home 4-1 by Woking.

The following season, Town needed three replays to beat Taunton Town. Drawing 0-0, 2-2, and 0-0 before winning 2-1 at home in the third replay.

Saturday's fixture against Barnstaple will be the the third time the two have met in the cup.

The first meeting came in the 93/94 season when Town were drawn away at Barnstaple in the preliminary round.

It was not a very enjoyable afternoon for Town though as they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat.

Town had a chance at redemption in the 03/04 season when the two met in the extra preliminary round again at Barnstaple and revenge was achieved with a 3-2 win for Town.

Exmouth have entered the tournament on four occasions since the turn of the millennium.

After beating Barnstaple in 03/04 they went on to reach the second qualifying round, defeating their first ever cup opponents St Blazey on penalties in the first qualifying round. That particular cup run ended when they were defeated 1-0 by Wiltshire side Highworth Town at home.

Town's most recent appearance was in the 17/18 season when they were drawn against Shaftesbury in the extra preliminary round. Unfortunately for Town, they lost the replay 2-1. Town will be hoping for better fortunes this rime round.