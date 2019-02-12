Exmouth Town extend lead at table top / Cockles see off Barum in Devon derby / Budleigh beaten at home – Saturday’s local rugby and football round-up

Exmouth’s sorting big two Town and the Cockles both recorded excellent wins with the Cockles defeating high-flying Barnstaple 25-12 while Town won 3-1 in Cornwall to extend their lead at the top of the South West Peninsula League Premier Division.

FOOTBALL

Exmouth Town scored inside 15 minutes at Sticker with goals from Ace High and Jordan Harris on their way to a 3-1 win in Cornwall. With Plymouth Argyle Reserves losing 3-1 at Saltash United and Tavistock not in action it all means that, on the first Saturday evening of March, Town sit proudly five points clear of Plymouth Argyle Reserves – both teams have played 29 matches and Town are now seven points clear of third placed Tavistock, though Tavvy have played three games fewer - their next match is against Plymouth Argyle Reserves this coming Friday (March 8) and the Pilgrims are also in Wednesday action we they take on Godolphin Atlantic.

As for the other East Devon sides playing in the South West Peninsula League Eastern Division. Only Axminster of the four clubs won with goals from Connor Swingler and Tony Pinder seeing the Tigers to a 2-0 win at Alphington. Budleigh Salterton went down 2-0 at home to Teignmouth and Honiton Town were beaten 1-0 at home by Waldon Athletic while Sidmouth Town were edged out 4-3 in a thrilling game at Manstone Lane against Brixham Villa.

In the Macron League, Exmouth Town Reserves were beaten 2-0 at home by Newtown in a Premier Division game.

In Division Three, Budleigh Salterton Reserves went down 3-1 at Axmouth United while Otterton were beaten 5-0 at Winchester and Lympstone went down 5-1 at Beer Albion Reserves.

In Division Five there was no league action for our local side – Exmouth Spartans – who were involve din a Football Express Cup tie away at Westexe Park Rangers in Tiverton where Spartans were thrashed 8-0.

East Budleigh Reserves were in Division Seven action, and they won handsomely, beating visiting GHIT Dons 5-0 and there was success also for Otterton Reserves who beat Sidmouth Town 4ths 3-1.

Lympstone Reserves were also in cup action and they shared four goals with Priory Reserves v before losing their Geary Cup tie 5-4 on penalties.

RUGBY

Exmouth recorded a splendid 25-12 success over Barnstaple when the sides met at the Imperial Ground in a South West Premier Division meeting.

Barum lead with a converted try late in the first half, but there was still time before the break for Sam Whitehead to slot a penalty and send the Cockles into the interval trailing 7-3.

However, everything changed after the break with the Cockles scoring three tries to take the honours.

Withycombe were also in league action, but they went down 46-7 in their Tribute Cornwall and Devon game at Liskeard-Looe. Jack Fear scored a late try to get Withy on the score board.

In other East Devon rugby, Sidmouth powered back to winning ways in their Western Counties (W) campaign with a 44-17 Blackmore win over Chard.