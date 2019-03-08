Exmouth Town exit FA Vase after midweek mauling at Tavistock

Archant

Exmouth Town went out of the FA Vase on a wet night at Tavistock where they suffered a chastening 6-1 defeat.

Things had not started so well for Town as they lost goalkeeper Chris Wright to injury early in the game and he was replaced between the posts by Robbie Powell.

Undaunted, Town pressed on and took the lead through Ace High, but three goals in quick succession saw the home side into a 3-1 lead with one third of the contest played.

The Lambs added three further goals to leave Town well beaten.

Attention now turns back to the Toolstation Western League and Town's next game which is Saturday's (November 9) Southern Road meeting with Cribbs (3pm).