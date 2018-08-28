Advanced search

Exmouth Town end 2018 with away win at Newquay

PUBLISHED: 17:57 29 December 2018

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town head into 2019 sitting third in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division after a 1-0 win at Newquay on the final Saturday of 2018.

The win, achieved with a goal scored in the 63rd minute, means that Town end the year, unbeaten in away league games since an October 17 2-0 midweek defeat at Saltash United.

In the day’s other top flight games, the two team’s sitting above Town in the table, Plymouth Argyle Reserves and Tavistock, both won; Argyle winning 3-1 at Helston and Tavistock beating Cullompton Rangers 1-0.

There were just three home winning teams with Bodmin beating Sticker 2-0 and Falmouth edging out Saltash 2-1, while there were away wins for Torpoint Athletic (2-1 at Camelford), St Austell (4-2 victors at Elburton Villa), Ivybridge Town (4-0 winners at Godolphin Atlantic), and Millbrook (5-1 winners at Launceston).

South West Peninsula League Premier Division (top six after the December 29 games)

P W D L F A Pts

Plymouth Argyle 24 18 2 4 95 26 56

Tavistock 19 15 2 2 59 25 47

Exmouth Town 20 14 3 3 45 15 45

St Austell 21 14 2 5 59 42 44

Falmouth Town 22 12 3 7 54 31 39

Cullompton Rangers 20 12 2 6 36 22 38

In the Eastern Division the pain goes on for Budleigh Salterton as they suffered an eight straight defeat when they lost 2-1 at home to Ilfracombe Town.

It was a good day to be following an away team in the Eastern Division as all but one of the seven games played ended in an away win!

The exception to the ‘away team winning’ came at St Martins where the home side had a man sent off five minutes from time, but it had no effect on the final score which was 5-1 to the home side.

In the day’s other games, Stoke Gabriel sit clear top at the year’s end after they were 2-1 winners at Teignmouth. Newton Abbot Spurs were 3-2 victors at Alphington, and Brixham won 2-1 at basement side Liverton. There was a 1-0 away success for Elmore at Torridgeside and a 4-1 victory for Crediton United at Waldon Athletic. The only home winners were St Martins, who beat Honiton Town 5-1.

