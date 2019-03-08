Advanced search

Exmouth Town embracing Non-League Day this Saturday

PUBLISHED: 13:34 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 08 October 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

This coming Saturday (October 12) sees the staging of the 10th annual Non League Day.

Exmouth Town will be playing their part in the day and are, for their part, also dedicating the day to support the charity Prostate UK.

Town will be donating 50p of every pint they sell between 1pm and 6pm during and after the club's FA Vase tie at Southern Road against Sydenhams Wessex League Portland United.

Full marks to all involved at Town for his initiative. Town director, and the first team physio, Bob Chard says: "We feel this is a great opportunity to enjoy the FA Vase tie and embrace some fund raising in support of Prostrate UK."

He continued: "We are indebted to some of our suppliers who have been extremely generous in supporting this cause and particular thanks go to Heineken UK, Thatchers Cider, St Austell Brewery, Carlsberg UK and Bath Ales."

So, what is Non-League Day?

Non-League Day is a day set aside in English football where supporters of clubs playing at the highest levels of the game are encouraged to experience football at non-league level with which they may be unfamiliar. The idea was suggested in 2010 by James Doe as a social media experiment, after being inspired by a pre-season trip to Devon to watch Queens Park Rangers play at Tavistock. It has now grown to become an annual part of the football calendar, backed by Premier League and Football League clubs, MPs, celebrities, media organisations, charities and most importantly the non-league clubs themselves and the fans who turn up on the day.

Most Read

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Devon fire engine

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

East Devon leader should ‘step aside’ – former cabinet member

Paul Millar has reacted to the latest on parking proposals for East Devon. Picture: Terry Ife/Paul Millar

Fashion show at Exmouth boutique boosts leukaemia charity

Annie Chung with Caramel's owner and manager Sarah Simcock. Picture: Katie Silverthorne

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Devon fire engine

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

East Devon leader should ‘step aside’ – former cabinet member

Paul Millar has reacted to the latest on parking proposals for East Devon. Picture: Terry Ife/Paul Millar

Fashion show at Exmouth boutique boosts leukaemia charity

Annie Chung with Caramel's owner and manager Sarah Simcock. Picture: Katie Silverthorne

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira bowlers enjoy emphatic win at home to Ottery St Mary

Ladies at the Madeira Ladies’ Captain’s Invitation match. Picture JUDE LATTA

Exmouth Town embracing Non-League Day this Saturday

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife

Chudley at the double as Robins defeat Clyst Valley

Budleigh at home to Alphington. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9131. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town assistant boss hails squad depth

Captain Dave Rowe rises above Wellington keeper Tom Welch. Picture: Gerry Hunt

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Devon fire engine
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists