Exmouth Town embracing Non-League Day this Saturday

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

This coming Saturday (October 12) sees the staging of the 10th annual Non League Day.

Exmouth Town will be playing their part in the day and are, for their part, also dedicating the day to support the charity Prostate UK.

Town will be donating 50p of every pint they sell between 1pm and 6pm during and after the club's FA Vase tie at Southern Road against Sydenhams Wessex League Portland United.

Full marks to all involved at Town for his initiative. Town director, and the first team physio, Bob Chard says: "We feel this is a great opportunity to enjoy the FA Vase tie and embrace some fund raising in support of Prostrate UK."

He continued: "We are indebted to some of our suppliers who have been extremely generous in supporting this cause and particular thanks go to Heineken UK, Thatchers Cider, St Austell Brewery, Carlsberg UK and Bath Ales."

So, what is Non-League Day?

Non-League Day is a day set aside in English football where supporters of clubs playing at the highest levels of the game are encouraged to experience football at non-league level with which they may be unfamiliar. The idea was suggested in 2010 by James Doe as a social media experiment, after being inspired by a pre-season trip to Devon to watch Queens Park Rangers play at Tavistock. It has now grown to become an annual part of the football calendar, backed by Premier League and Football League clubs, MPs, celebrities, media organisations, charities and most importantly the non-league clubs themselves and the fans who turn up on the day.