Exmouth Town eight points clear / Defeats for the Cockles and Withy - round-up of local sport

PUBLISHED: 19:41 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:41 09 March 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exmouth Town eight points clear at the top / Cockles and Withy both beaten / Saturday night local sport round-up

Exmouth Town sit eight points clear at the top of the South West Peninsula League (SWPL) Premier Division after a thrilling 2-1 Southern Road success over Helston.

The Cornish side – who recently defeated Town’s title rivals Tavistock, were all square at half-time after trailing early on. However, another excellent Southern Road turnout were not to go home disappointed as they saw Town score a second half winner.

SWPL Premier Division as at Saturday evening

P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 30 23 4 3 76 22 73

Plymouth Argyle 29 21 2 6 105 34 65

Tavistock 26 20 3 3 79 36 63

St Austell 28 19 3 6 81 49 60

Saltash United 25 15 4 6 63 32 49

Falmouth Town 29 15 4 10 66 40 49

In other local football, in the Macron League, Division Three, Budleigh Salterton Reserves won 2-1 on their visit to Clyst Valley Reserves.

In Division Seven, East Budleigh Reserves were 1-0 winners on their visit to Cheriton Fitzpaine Reserves. However, Otterton Reserves were beaten 5-1 at home by Exeter-based Village Inn.

In Division Eight, Lympstone Reserves drew 0-0 at Central Reserves, but the day’s biggest winners were Exmouth Town thirds who beat Honiton Town thirds 11-0.

In the Bill Slee Cup, Lympstone powered into the next round of the competition with an impressive 5-0 home win over Thorverton.

RUGBY

Exmouth sit fifth in the South West Premier Division after they went down 41-10 on their visit to champions-in-waiting Bournemouth.

The Cockles made the Hampshire men work hard for their win and, whilst the final score suggests a comfortable home win, it was anything but and, early in the second half, the score was only 13-10 to the home side after a Cockles try from Nick Headley. However, Bournemouth, who have won all but one of their league games this season, eventually took control to claim a 21st win in 22 league outing and consign the Cockles a ninth league defeat of then campaign.

Withycombe were also in action, playing a Tribute Cornwall and Devon game at Raleigh Park against a Topsham outfit who took the match honours 32-19.

