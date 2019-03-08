Exmouth Town edged out in midweek contest at Plymouth Parkway

Exmouth Town suffered their first defeat of the season when beaten 1-0 on a Wednesday night visit to Plymouth Parkway.

The home side controlled the first half and led at the break courtesy of a 27th minute goal from Adam Carter.

After the break it was Town who were the more dominant side and they came within a whisker of getting something for their efforts.

However, on the night, fortune favoured the home side as Town, urged on by another terrific travelling support, could not quite find a finish to match some polished approach play. Indeed, it was the home side who were clearly relieved to hear the full-time whistle as Town stayed on the front foot right through to the end of a compelling contest between two well matches sides.

Despite the defeat, Town can hold their heads high and, with no injuries coming out of the game, can travel to Gloucestershire on Saturday in great heart seeking to claim more FA Cup glory against higher ranked opposition.