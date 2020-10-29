Advanced search

Exmouth Town edged out in close encounter at Tavistock

PUBLISHED: 08:23 29 October 2020

Exmouth Town striker Jordan Harris in action during the meeting with Hallen at Southern Road. Picture; GERRY HUNT

Exmouth Town striker Jordan Harris in action during the meeting with Hallen at Southern Road. Picture; GERRY HUNT

Archant

Exmouth Town suffered a second defeat in three Toolstation Western League outings when beaten 3-2 at Tavistock on Wednesday night.

Town, who have now lost three and won six of nine league outings to date this season, scored first and last on the night.

However, in between they shipped three goals and lost skipper Dave Rowe to a straight red card.

Town, missing the suspended Jordan Harris – this season’s leading scorer picking up a suspension for accumulative bookings - made a confident start and took an early lead with a Ben Steer goal.

For much of the first half the play was end-to-end and there was more goal, scored by the home side, albeit with an element of good fortune - there was a big deflection which took the ball past Robbie Powell in the Town goal.

In the second half the home side, who look as if they will be one of the teams to provide a challenge to title favourites Parkway this season, stepped up the pressure and scored a second before Town skipper Dave Rowe, who only returned to the team the previous game, after a lengthy spell out injured, saw red to leave Town a man down for the final 25 minutes of the game.

Tavistock took advantage and got a third, but, to their credit, despite being a man light, Town continued to take the game to the home side and they were rewarded with a late second scored by Ace High.

The win sees Tavvy climb to third behind Parkway and second placed Street while Town sit eighth with 18 points from nine games.

It’s now back-to-back home games for Town with Saturday’s (October 31) Southern Road meeting with Wellington (3pm) before next Wednesday’s (November 4) home game against Keynsham Town (7.30pm).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town edged out in close encounter at Tavistock

Exmouth Town striker Jordan Harris in action during the meeting with Hallen at Southern Road. Picture; GERRY HUNT

Doyle-Stott stars as Budleigh U18s net derby draw

Budleigh Salterton U18s, players and management. Picture: SPURSTOM

Chudleigh and Dickinson net in Exmouth Spartans derby win

Goal!

Yukon at the double as Robinettes draw at Shaldon

Budleigh Salterton ladies who won their opening game of the new Devon League season, 2-1 at Ottery St Mary before going down 5-3 against Signal Box Oak Villa. Picture; SPURSTOM

Exmouth youngster hailed as ‘lockdown legends’ for using creativity to improve wellbeing

Eva and Star Watson. Picture: Hayley Watson