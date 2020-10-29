Exmouth Town edged out in close encounter at Tavistock

Exmouth Town striker Jordan Harris in action during the meeting with Hallen at Southern Road. Picture; GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town suffered a second defeat in three Toolstation Western League outings when beaten 3-2 at Tavistock on Wednesday night.

Town, who have now lost three and won six of nine league outings to date this season, scored first and last on the night.

However, in between they shipped three goals and lost skipper Dave Rowe to a straight red card.

Town, missing the suspended Jordan Harris – this season’s leading scorer picking up a suspension for accumulative bookings - made a confident start and took an early lead with a Ben Steer goal.

For much of the first half the play was end-to-end and there was more goal, scored by the home side, albeit with an element of good fortune - there was a big deflection which took the ball past Robbie Powell in the Town goal.

In the second half the home side, who look as if they will be one of the teams to provide a challenge to title favourites Parkway this season, stepped up the pressure and scored a second before Town skipper Dave Rowe, who only returned to the team the previous game, after a lengthy spell out injured, saw red to leave Town a man down for the final 25 minutes of the game.

Tavistock took advantage and got a third, but, to their credit, despite being a man light, Town continued to take the game to the home side and they were rewarded with a late second scored by Ace High.

The win sees Tavvy climb to third behind Parkway and second placed Street while Town sit eighth with 18 points from nine games.

It’s now back-to-back home games for Town with Saturday’s (October 31) Southern Road meeting with Wellington (3pm) before next Wednesday’s (November 4) home game against Keynsham Town (7.30pm).