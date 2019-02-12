Exmouth Town edged out by Macron League title-chasers.

Archant

Exmouth Town were beaten 2-0 at home by Macron League title-chasing Newtown.

The Southern Road men started brightly and created a number of early opportunities.

Indeed, Town shaded the first half, during which time their disciplined shape and movement caused the visitors plenty of problems and half-time arrived with the game still waiting for its opening goal. In the second half the Newtown goalkeeper denied Town with a number of splendid saves before, with just 20 minutes remaining, Newtown struck on the counter to take the lead and added a second similar goal in the 80th minute. Town gave plenty to the contest and can be heartened by the post match words of the Newtown management, who described the game as being his side’s ‘toughest 90 minutes of the season so far’.

The Town second team are not now in action until a home game aganst Witheridge on March 16.