Exmouth Town edged out by Exeter City in Devon Bowl semi-final

Exmouth Town supporters who travelled to support the team in the 5-1 win at Launceston. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town were edged out after a thrilling Wednesday night meeting with Exeter City to decide who moved into the 2019 Devon Bowl final and a meeting with Plymouth Parkway, writes John Dibsdall.

In front of the biggest crowd seen at Southern Road this season – and possibly for a number of seasons – it was Town who struck first with Ben Steer scoring with a terrific left-foot shot in the 71st minute.

City replied five minutes later when Jack Sparkes – who hails from Exmouth – powered a header towards goal that drew a wonderful initial save from Town glovesman Robbie Powel only for the ball to fall to Alex Hartridge, who smashed it home.

Two minutes later, City had the lead as Ben Seymour let fly from 25 yards with a fierce strike that gave Powell no chance.

Most people in the ground would have thought Town were about to level in the 90th minute when a Callum Shipton shot was arrowing its way toward the top corner only to be kept out by a superb save from City’s Felix Norman.

Then, as the fingertip save diverted the ball, it dropped to Luke Durham just two yards in front of goal, but the home [STEVE - HOME PLAYER??] trod on the ball and the chance was gone!

Against a young, but nonetheless strong City side, Town can be proud of their efforts both on the night and in the Devon Bowl Cup run this season.

There remain two games in the Town campaign with the next one being a Good Friday (April 19) visit to Cullompton Rangers (11am) before a Saturday, April 27 trip to Bodmin Town.

Exeter City team versus Exmouth Town in the Devon Bowls semi-final: Felix Norman, Jordan Dyer, Alex Hartridge, Will Dean, Luke Croll, Harry Kite, Josh Key, Max Smallcombe, Ben Seymour, Joel Randall, Jack Sparkes.