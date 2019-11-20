Exmouth Town ease into last eight of Devon Bowl with Wednesday night win

Exmouth Town versus Honiton Town preview. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Jordan Harris scored a hat-trick as Exmouth Town eased their way into the last eight of the Devon St Lukes Bowl with a 5-1 Southern Road win over South West Peninsula League Premier East side Honiton Town.

Harris scored twice before the visitors got one back to trail 2-1 at half-time. After the break Harris completed his hat-trick before James Richards netted from the penalty spot and final goal was scored by Aaron Denny.

On Saturday (November 23), Town are back in the Toolstation Western League top flight action when they travel to Odd Down.

Join us here on Friday for a match preview of that next Town game.