Exmouth Town drop points in close encounter with Bridgwater Town

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

Exmouth Town dropped their first points of 2020 when they were held to a goalless draw by Bridgwater Town last Saturday, writes John Dibsdall.

With leaders Bradford Town and Plymouth Parkway both winning, and Town creating by far the better chances, this draw is very much two points dropped but a point secured could still be very important at the end of the season.

Bridgwater started the game well playing attractive football without ever threatening the Town goal and as the half progressed it was Exmouth who created all the goal scoring opportunities but on this occasion all were spurned.

Callum Shipton, who has been excellent in front of goal so far this season, was twice denied by Jake Viney in the Bridgwater goal who also produced fine saves to deny Karl Rickard and Jordan Harris. When he was eventually beaten, the goalpost came to his rescue to deny a header from Aarron Denny.

The visitors were obviously relieved to go in at half-time with their goal intact and came out for the second half with more purpose and Oscar Latas flashed a drive narrowly over the crossbar. But normal service was resumed when Viney made another good save at his near post from another Denny effort.

Exmouth suffered a setback when Rickard, who had been very influential for Town, was injured 10 minutes into the half following a challenge that received a yellow card when, on another day it could well have been red!

Jamie Dirrane was the next to be foiled by Viney and, with10 minutes remaining a Harris flick-on was met by Dave Rowe, but his header was easily smothered by Viney.

With the clock ticking down Bridgwater came more into the game and a succession of free kicks and corners had the following Bridgwater contingent of around 60 in a crowd of 232 believing they could leave with all three points, but the Town defence with Tom Gardner outstanding, held firm.

Town have a week off before their next game which takes them to the artifical surface that is home to Roman Glass St George on Saturday (February 1).