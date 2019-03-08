Exmouth Town drawn away to Parkway in Les Phillips Cup

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0103. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town have been drawn away to top flight rivals Parkway in the Les Phillips Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town booked their place in the next round of the cup with their 4-1 win at Almondsbury on Tuesday night.

It's already been quite a season for Town in cup competitions for they have already played four FA Cup and two FA Vase ties and they have a Devon St Lukes Bowl cup tie at South West Peninsula League side Cullompton Rangers next Tuesday (September 25).

The Les Phillips Cup, the league cup competition for the Toolstation Western League and the tie in Plymouth against Parkway will be played on Wednesday, October 30 which means the league game with Shepton Mallett, scheduled for the evening before (October 29) will aver to be re-arranged.

Town are in Western Leageu action on Saturday (September 21) when they awar away to Cribbs.