Exmouth Town drawn at home to Parkway in Les Phillips Cup
PUBLISHED: 09:41 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:10 19 September 2019
Archant
Exmouth Town have been drawn at home to top flight rivals Parkway in the Les Phillips Cup.
Town booked their place in the next round of the cup with their 4-1 win at Almondsbury on Tuesday night.
It's already been quite a season for Town in cup competitions for they have already played four FA Cup and two FA Vase ties and they have a Devon St Lukes Bowl cup tie at South West Peninsula League side Cullompton Rangers next Tuesday (September 25).
The Les Phillips Cup is the league cup competition for the Toolstation Western League and the tie at Southern Road against Parkway will be played on Wednesday, October 30 which means the league game with Shepton Mallett, scheduled for the evening before (October 29) will have to be re-arranged.
Town are in Western Leageu action on Saturday (September 21) when they away away to Cribbs.