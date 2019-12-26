Advanced search

Exmouth Town deliver Boxing Day 'knock-out' to visiting Buckland Athletic

PUBLISHED: 15:15 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 26 December 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Boxing Day Toolstation League round-up; another Town success. defeats for two teams above them in the table and a narrow win for table-topping Bradford Town.

Exmouth Town made it 11 wins from 14 Toolstation Western League top flight outings thanks to a superb first half show that saw them net four unanswered goals against a Buckland Athletic side who did get one back after the break as Town ran out comfortable 4-2 winners.

Tom Gardner headed Town ahead in only the second minute and further goals were scored by Jordan Harris (2) and Max Gillard for Town to be in the box seat - and in a degree of serious comfort - at the halfway stage of proceedings.

The visitors did get one back in the second half, and added a second late on, but the outcome of this match was never in doubt following that powerful first half show from Town.

The result also means that Town have now completed a full year of being unbeaten at Southern Road in league games - the last time that Town were beaten in a home league game was when Cullompton Rangers departed on Boxing Day 2018 with the points from a 1-0 success.

It all added to a feel good factor at Southern Road with the Town second team back in the clubhouse after their Boxing Day morning 5-1 demolition of hosts Budleigh in a Scott Richards Solicitors' Devon League North and East derby match.

The win was a 20th this season in 26 outings and, in terms of the full year, it was Town's 35th win in 44 league and cup games from January 1 to the present date with one more match remaining in 2019, Saturday's trip to Street.

Town starting XI: Robbie Powell, Max Gillard, Adam Bilcock, Jamie Dirrane, Dave Rowe, Tom Gardner, Aarron Denny, Karl Rickard, Ace High, Jordan Harris, Callum Shipton.

In the days other Toolstation League games - Plymouth Parkway suffered only a second defeat of the league campaign when they were beaten 3-2 at home by Tavistock - the only other team to defeat Parkway in the league this season prior to Boxing Day was Bridgwater Town who beat them 2-0 earlier in the campaign. The crowd at Parkway was a whopping 564.

Hallen were 4-2 winners at Cribbs, Bitton were held 2-2 at home by Cadbury Heath, Roman Glass S George beat third placed Clevedon Town 2-0 and there was a 2-1 home win for leaders Bradford Town. The other game played was at Shpeton Mallett where Odd Down were beaten 4-0.

The games at Bridport (v Wellington) and Brislington (v Keynsham) were both postponed owing to waterlogged surfaces.

Toolstation Western League (top 10 on Boxing Day - before the Bridgwater Town v Street game that kicked off at 3pm)

P W D L GD Pts

Bradford Town 16 14 1 1 34 43

Plymouth Parkway 15 12 1 2 42 37

Clevedon Town 20 11 3 6 7 36

Hallen 19 11 3 5 6 36

EXMOUTH TOWN 14 11 1 2 26 34

Shepton Mallet 18 10 3 5 14 33

Bridgwater Town 16 9 4 3 22 31

Tavistock 14 9 2 3 20 29

Bitton 16 9 1 6 16 28

Brislington 20 8 3 9 -19 27

