Exmouth Town continue FA Cup journey with Tuesday night replay win over Yate Town

PUBLISHED: 21:35 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:19 03 September 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0103. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0103. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town's involvement in the 2019/20 FA Cup continued on Tuesday night when they won their Preliminary Round replay against Southern League Premier Division side Yate Town.

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

After a compelling first half of end-to-end action, but with no goals, it was Town who broke the deadlock with a Ben Steer goals just two minutes into the second half and they wrapped up another superb victory with a second goal, scored by Aaron Denny in the 70th minute; Denny netting after a fine run from Ace High.

As if to underline their superiority on the night Town also hit the frame of the goal twice!

The Southern Road crowd was a superb 451 which was only 335 fewer than watched the EFL Cup tie between Exeter City and Cheltenham at St James' Park!

In wins over Barnstaple Town in the extra preliminary round and now Yate Town in the Preliminary Round, Town have already banked prize money of £5,140 and the stake now get even higher!

On Saturday (September 7), Town will travel for a 1st Qualifying Round tie at Swindon-based Highworth Town where, as well as competing for a place in the 2nd Qualifying Round there will also be the chance to land another big cash prize with Saturday's winners receiving £4,500 while the losers will bank £1,500.

