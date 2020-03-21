Exmouth Town complete hat-trick of wins over Brislington - well they would have done wouldn’t they?

What we think would have happened had we had a full days action in the Toolstation Western League

Exmouth Town continued their pursuit of Toolstation Western League Premier Division glory when they won 3-1 at Brislington and so completed a hat-trick of wins over the Bristol-based side this season, having beaten them at Southern Road in an early-season FA Vase tie and then seen them off in a league game in Exmouth last weekend.

Goals from Ace High, Aaron Doble and a rare, but none the less, sublime strike from Dave Rowe, saw Town to a fine away win.

The win sees Town climb a place to fourth in the table as Hallen, who occupied that spot before today’s games, drew 2-2 on their visit to Buckland Athletic.

Tavistock still lead the way after they completed the ‘double’ over Clevedon Town. Tavvy defeated them 2-0 to go with their opening day 2-1 win in Somerset back in August. Tavistock have now won their last 10 home league games – this run coming together after a November home defeat to Buckland Athletic.

Plymouth Parkway drop one place to third after they were held to a 1-1 draw at a Shepton Mallet side that had won their last three home games and remain unbeaten in any competition since they were beaten 2-1 at home by Town in a January Les Phillips Cup tie.

Bradford Town climbed into second place after a 4-0 stroll at Cadbury Heath and that’s 9-0 over the two games for Bradford Town against the ‘Heathans’ this season having beaten them 5-0 in the home game in January.

Bridgwater Town are now unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions after they defeated Westbury United 2-0 and there was a clean-sheet home win for Street who defeated Chipping Sodbury Town to complete the double over Town.

Wellington and Cribbs United met for the fourth time this season and, at the fourth time of asking, the Bootmen won, beating Cribbs 2-1. Previously the pair had drawn an FA Cup tie before Cribbs won the replay at their place and Cribbs also won the first league meeting between the pair.

Completing a full day of Toolstation League action on the penultimate Saturday of March there were home wins for Keynsham Town and Roman Glass St George who defeated Odd Down and Bridport respectively. Keynsham were 2-0 winners over Odd Down while Bridport went down 3-1 at Roman Glass St George.

There was also FA Vase action for Bitton who defeated North East based side Consett 2-0 and head North for next weekend’s second in good shape to finish the job and book a berth in the FA Vase final at Wembley in May.

So there you are; that’s our ‘Journal’s eye view’ of what might have taken place had the league not been put into suspension owing to the Covid-19 crisis.