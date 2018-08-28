Exmouth Town chairman: “We are making real progress”

Exmouth chairman Stuart Shaw could not be happier with how things are moving, on and off the Southern Road turf.

Town are preparing for another ‘massive’ home game on Saturday (February 9) when Town entertain table-toppers Plymouth Argyle Reserves, who will start the game two places, and just one point, better off than Town.

Shaw says: “We really do seem to have come an awfully long way in what seems an incredibly short time.

“For me, as chairman, it’s all about the team management in terms of what we get served up on the pitch, while, off the turf, it really is all about the fabulous people we have in all areas of the club – folk who are working so hard to make sure that whatever progress comes our way on the pitch is matched off it!”

The Town chairman has special praise for the club’s supporters, of whom he says: “The supporters really are making the whole effort so worthwhile. There is a serious feeling of togetherness – frankly, I would not have it any other way – and what is clear is that everyone is pulling in the same direction and towards the same end and that is to take the club forward as far as it possible.”

In terms of moving forward on the pitch, a top three finish is what is required to support the Town bid to be playing Western League football next season. Beating Plymouth Argyle on Saturday would go some way to seeing that happen.

Town have put together a special offer, one driven by the chairman, who explained: “We are offering a size five football to the first 15 Under-12 footballers who come into the ground with a paying adult. Those first 15 will receive a voucher and the ball will be handed over in the Southern Road clubhouse after the game by Town boss Kevin Hill.”

The Town chairman really cannot speak highly enough of the rank and file support the club is currently receiving.

He says: “The supporters have been so very special this season and are coming out in numbers. I do have a hope, though, and I’d like to think that in the four home games that remain we might top the current ‘season’s best’ attendance of 235.”

He continued: “The work that the Muff Town Supporters Group does has to be seen to be believed and there’s also a group of youngsters who congregate on a regular basis behind the goal to help generate a terrific atmosphere at home games. I applaud each and every one of them and thank them for their ongoing support.”