Celebration time for Exmouth Town after victory over Cadbury Heath

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0218. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town made a winning return to league action at Southern Road as they defeated Cadbury Heath 2-0.

Goals from captain David Rowe and Jordan Harris either side of half time were enough for Town in what was a more even game than the scoreline suggests.

In their first home Toolstation Western League Premier Division since the opening day of the season, Exmouth enjoyed the best of the opening stages.

In the 10th minute, Harris had his first sight of goal as he was released on the counter. He turned to work some room but his left-footed effort was central and saved by the goalkeeper.

Shortly after and Harris produced a whipped cross that was calling for a finish but was left untouched as none of the Exmouth players had gambled.

Exmouth's Ace High saw a couple of headers wide from corners while Cadbury Heath's number seven effort was narrowly past the post.

With the game approaching the break, Exmouth broke the deadlock.

Loitering at the far post, centre back and captain Rowe was picked out. With an oncharging keeper in mind, the Exmouth number five slid to poke the ball into the bottom left corner of the net and open the day's scoring.

The goal was the last meaningful act of the half as the initial blue sky was replaced by looming grey clouds.

As the players reappeared for the second half, so did the rain.

What started as a light drizzle would evolve into a heavy downpour as they players struggled to come to terms with the new conditions.

The first chance of the half came to Tom Gardner as he was picked out from a corner. He rose to head the ball into the floor and the Cadbury Heath keeper did well to tip it past the post.

The goalkeeper threatened to turn from hero to zero a minute later when Harris' shot slipped through his fingers. Thankfully for him, a defender was on the line to spare his blushes.

Exmouth increased their advantage in the 75th minute when Harris did find the net. He was slipped through by High before producing a smart finish into the bottom right of the goal to confirm the destination of the points.