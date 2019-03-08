Exmouth Town, Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth RFC and Withycombe all win on a super Saturday for local teams

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

The middle Saturday of November was a good one for our loical football and rugby teams.

FOOTBALL

Exmouth Town took their season's goal tally past the half century mark as they won 5-1 at Cadbury Heath in a Toolstation Western League Premier Division game.

Town, who had previously beaten Cadbury Heath on their own ground 5-1 in a September FA Vase meeting, and beaten them 2-0 at Southern Road in a league meeting, also in September.

It was also the perfect response to Town's last outing which was that disappointing FA Vase exit, losing 6-1 at Tavistock back on November 6.

Up at Cadbury Heath, Aaron Denny fired Town ahead with a 16th minute goal, but the home side levelled two minutes before the interval. In the 57th minute Tom Gardner fired Town back into the lead and, once ahead again they did not look back and added a 62nd minute goal through Jordan Harris before Ben Steer made it 4-1 in the 75th minute. Seven minutes from time Ace High scored the fifth and final Town goal.

Completing a wonderful day for the Southern Road club, the Town Reserves also won their Devon Premier Cup tie away at Signal Box, beating the Plymouth side on penalties.

Budleigh Salterton were 5-1 winners in their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East meeting with Liverton United.

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League, in Division Two, Lympstone lost 2-1 at Tipton St John where the home side were left celebrating post match having ended a run of six straight defeats since the start of the season. East Budleigh were also in Division Two action and they won 3-1 at Tedburn St Mary.

In Division Five, Exmouth Rovers were 1-0 home winners over Royal Oak.

East Budleigh Reserves exited the Devon Intermediate Cup, beaten 5-3 at Bishops Blaize.

In Division Six, Otterton Reserves were too strong for Bradninch, beating the Mid Devon men 6-1.

RUGBY

Exmouth ended a miserable run of South West Premier results with a superb 17-8 success at an in-form Camborne. The Cornish side had gone into the game having not been beaten since a September 28 defeat to Barnstaple while the Cockles were without a win for six weeks!

In other South West Premier action; table-toppers Barnstaple defeated Maidenhead 27-20 while Weston-super-Mare are second following their 31-15 defeat of Newbury Blues. Bracknell edged out Launceston 15-13 and Brixham powered to a 40-29 home win over Ivybridge while Drybrook were beaten at home, going down 14-10 at the hands of University of Exeter.

Withycombe were 86-7 ahead an hour into their Tribute Devon One home game against a depleted Torrington when the match official called a halt to the proceedings owing to the one-sided nature of the contest. Withy struck as early as the second minute, with a try by Luke Davis, and were then 34-0 up in 15 minutes before leading 53-0 on the half hour!

Sidmouth suffered a 'tough day at the office' as they saw their four match winning run ended with a 26-0 defeat on their visit to Thornbury.

Honiton suffered a 68-10 seventh defeat in 10 Tribute Western Counties West outings when beaten at joint leaders Kingsbridge.