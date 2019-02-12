Exmouth Town, Budleigh Salterton and Withycombe at home / Cockles face trip up the M5 – Saturday’s top local sporting action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

This weekend’s top local football and rugby action sees home games for both Exmouth Town and Budleigh Salterton in their respective South West Peninsula League campaigns whilst the rugby action sees the Cockles make an early Saturday morning start to venture up the M5 to Gloucestershire to take on Old Patesians.

For Exmouth Town, the visitors to Southern Road for their latest SWP League Premier Division outing are Callington who Town have already played – and beaten – twice this season, winning 2-0 at Callington in a league game back in August and 4-1 in an FA Vase tie.

The Cornish side have strengthened their squad in recent weeks and now include former Northern Ireland international Wayne Feeney in their squad.

Feeney made 46 international appearances and also lists Bournemouth, Luton, Swansea and Argyle (49 appearances) amongst his League clubs and was recently assistant manager at Notts County. The Southern Road kick-off is 3pm.

That’s also the start time for the SWP League Eastern Division game at Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton where the Robins take on Waldon Athletic.

The rugby action locally sees Withycombe at home to a Tavistock side that beat them 24-17 when the sides met at Tavvy earlier in the season. Kick-off at Raleigh Park is 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Cockles are in away action at basement side Old Patesians.. The sides met earlier in the season at the Imperial Ground with the Cockles winning 50-24.

The Cockles also did the league ‘double’ over the Gloucestershire side last season, beating them 56-19 at home and 50-10 in the away game.