Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Town, Budleigh Salterton and Withycombe at home / Cockles face trip up the M5 – Saturday’s top local sporting action

PUBLISHED: 19:01 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:01 15 February 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

This weekend’s top local football and rugby action sees home games for both Exmouth Town and Budleigh Salterton in their respective South West Peninsula League campaigns whilst the rugby action sees the Cockles make an early Saturday morning start to venture up the M5 to Gloucestershire to take on Old Patesians.

For Exmouth Town, the visitors to Southern Road for their latest SWP League Premier Division outing are Callington who Town have already played – and beaten – twice this season, winning 2-0 at Callington in a league game back in August and 4-1 in an FA Vase tie.

The Cornish side have strengthened their squad in recent weeks and now include former Northern Ireland international Wayne Feeney in their squad.

Feeney made 46 international appearances and also lists Bournemouth, Luton, Swansea and Argyle (49 appearances) amongst his League clubs and was recently assistant manager at Notts County. The Southern Road kick-off is 3pm.

That’s also the start time for the SWP League Eastern Division game at Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton where the Robins take on Waldon Athletic.

The rugby action locally sees Withycombe at home to a Tavistock side that beat them 24-17 when the sides met at Tavvy earlier in the season. Kick-off at Raleigh Park is 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Cockles are in away action at basement side Old Patesians.. The sides met earlier in the season at the Imperial Ground with the Cockles winning 50-24.

The Cockles also did the league ‘double’ over the Gloucestershire side last season, beating them 56-19 at home and 50-10 in the away game.

Most Read

Exmouth mum foils hammer-wielding robber’s evening raid - by punching him in the face

Have-a-go hero Daisy Mitchell, who fought off a hammer-weilding robber in Exmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Distraught mum whose dog was killed in Exmouth town centre road accident pleads for witnesses

Rubble, who was killed in Exmouth on February 8. Esther Chalker

Exmouth man had £5,000 coke for his own use

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Upset as Royal Mail reveals it will NOT replace Budleigh postbox believed to be damaged by lorry

A post box on Station Road in Budleigh that is being considered to be a listed landmark. Ref exb 32-16AW 2109. Picture: Alex Walton

Popular Exmouth sports shop to close down in September

Intersport Tony Pryce is closing in Exmouth. Picture: Matt Smart

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pepe the cockatiel is loose in Exmouth - and there’s a £50 reward for his safe return

Pepe the cockatiel (stock image) is missing in Exmouth - have you seen him? Picture: Getty Images

Dog killed in Exmouth town centre was run over by bus

Rubble with Esther's daughter, Chloe. Picture: Esther Chalker

Exmouth Town, Budleigh Salterton and Withycombe at home / Cockles face trip up the M5 – Saturday’s top local sporting action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

“Exmouth will regret losing its museum” - pressure on fundraising campaign continues to grow

Exmouth Museum. Ref exe 39 17TI 1498. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh bowlers continue fine form in all competitions

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists