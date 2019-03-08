Advanced search

Town in Vase action while Robins host table-toppers: weekend preview

PUBLISHED: 16:11 01 November 2019

Action from Honiton Town vs Elburton. Picture: Andrew Symonds

Action from Honiton Town vs Elburton. Picture: Andrew Symonds

Tavistock v Exmouth Town (Saturday, November 2. 3pm)

Exmouth are in FA Vase action as they head to fellow Toolstation League Premier Division rivals Tavistock.

Tomorrow is the 10th cup tie of the season for manager Kevin Hill and his players and the team have already banked £2,050 in the Vase.

Budleigh Salterton v Newton (Saturday, November 2. 3pm)

The Robins host Newton in the Devon Football League North and East division.

Budleigh enjoyed a successful trip to Braunton last week when they won 3-2 thanks to goals from Jake Chudley, Ryan Daffin and Ross James.

The win saw them into eighth in the table after a positive start to the season. Budleigh have yet to draw a game having won six and lost six so far.

Newton are flying high at the top of the table with a two point gap between them and second-placed Exwick Villa, however the chasers have played a game extra.

