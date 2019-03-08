Exmouth Town vs Brislington: Match preview

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0237. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town welcome Brislington to Southern Road in a Toolstation Western League Premier Division clash, here's how the two teams shape-up before Saturday.

Town have been in excellent form, winning nine of their previous 10 games with a 1-0 defeat away at Keynsham last weekend the only blot on their copybook. Exmouth Town bounced back from that disappointment with a midweek 4-2 over Tavistock.

In the game, Town twice came from behind to secure all three points thanks to goals from Jordan Harris, Callum Shipton and a brace from Ace High.

This purple patch means Exmouth sit in fourth place but have played two games fewer than leaders Bradford Town. If Town were to win both of those games in hands then they would be only one point behind the table-toppers.

Next is a visit of Brislington who are level on points with Town, however they have played five games more.

Saturday's visitors have put together a run of three wins in four games but that one defeat was a 6-1 hammering away at Bradford Town. They will also be without Mitchell Greenslade who is serving a one-match suspension.

Town can gain confidence from the stark contrast between the two sides' defensive record. Exmouth can boast the best record in the division having only conceded five in their nine games, three fewer than the next closest Plymouth Parkway.

Brislington, meanwhile, have let in 33 goals and only Birdport and Chipping Sodbury Town have conceded more, both of whom are in the relegation zone.

At the other end, Town have scored 22 compared to Brislington's 23.

The game is at 3pm on Saturday, October 26 at Southern Road. If you can't make it to the game, we will be running a live blog of all the action over at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk.