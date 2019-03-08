Advanced search

Exmouth Town v Bridport: Match Preview

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 August 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7445. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town get their 19/20 league campaign underway this weekend when Bridport come to town, here's all you need to know ahead of the match.

Exmouth are returning to a division in which they have twice been crowned champions and will face Dorset side Bridport in the season's curtain opener

They gained promotion thanks to a second placed finish in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division and will be hoping to start life in the new league with a win.

SCOUTING REPORT

Bridport, known as the Bees, were founded in 1885 have been a mainstay in the Premier Division since gaining promotion to the league in 2011.

Whilst having never won the league, the club enjoyed success in the 70s when they won the Western League Cup on three occasions.

They play at St Mary's Field which they moved into in 1953 and the ground features a clubhouse behind one of the goals known as The Beehive.

In the 18/19 campaign, Bridport finished 13th in the league having won 13, lost 20 and drawn five of the season's games.

TEAM NEWS

For Exmouth, Ace High, Karl Rickard and Kieran Willdig are all unavailable as they have suspensions hanging over from last season

Injury wise, Aarron Denny and Jordan Harris are out with knocks.

Whilst the sides have not met in a competitive game they did play each other in a pre-season friendly last year when a goal from Rickard and an own goal gave Town a 2-1 victory.

PRE-SEASON FORM

Exmouth:

Sidmouth Town (Home 6-0)

Bishops Lydeard (Away 5-0)

Exeter City XI (Home 1-0)

Bodmin Town (Home 4-0)

Axminster Town (Away 1-1)

Bridport:

(1st) Sherborne Town (Home 0-1)

Portland United (Home 1-4)

Hythe & Dibden (Away 1-4)

Shaftesbury (Away 4-2)

Christchurch (Home 2-5)

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

The sides have never met in a competitive fixture but did play each other in a pre-season friendly last season. Town cam away with a 2-1 victory.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, August 3 at Southern Road. Be sure to check www.exmouthjournal.co.uk for all the reaction to the game.

