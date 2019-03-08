Advanced search

Harris the hero as Exmouth open the new season in style

PUBLISHED: 18:29 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:45 03 August 2019

Exmouth Town's Jordan Harris who scored two goals in the team's 4-1 win over Bridport. Picture: Sam Cooper

Exmouth Town's Jordan Harris who scored two goals in the team's 4-1 win over Bridport. Picture: Sam Cooper

Exmouth Town returned to life in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division with a bang as they cast Bridport aside 4-1.

Town's number 10 Jordan Harris scored two first half goals before Bridport netted twice in their own goal in the second period.

Harris opened his season's account within the first minute after Town pressed the Bridport defence into an early mistake.

The Town striker, who was playing on his own up top as part of a 4-2-3-1 formation, was smartly put through on goal and easily finished into the bottom left corner.

Despite being the dominant side in the opening 10 minutes, Exmouth found themselves pegged back in the 12th minute via the boot of Bridport's number seven.

He used his strength well on the edge of the box before producing a precision finish into the corner, leaving Town keeper Chris Wright with no chance.

The equaliser shifted momentum to make it a more even affair as both sides sought their first points of the 19/20 season.

However, on the half hour mark, Town retook the lead as Harris doubled his tally for the day.

The half time whistle blew with Town deservedly 2-1 up and an injury to Jimmy Hinds as the only negative.

In a mirror image to the first half, Exmouth started the brighter of the two in the second period.

The pressure was building and it came to a head when Bridport scored their first of two own goals in the 60th minute.

Aarron Denny beat the offside trap only to see his effort saved by the goalkeeper. Unfortunately for the away side, the save rebounded off their defender and flew into an empty net to increase Town's lead to two.

Visibly disheartened, Bridport invited pressure from Exmouth and they duly obliged.

Just 12 minutes later and the away side once again scored in their own net.

Their defender attempted to stop a cross but his touch saw the ball creep towards the far corner and not even a scrambling goalkeeper could get there in time.

The game ended at 4-1 and it did not flatter the home side who had been the stronger of the two throughout the majority of the match.

The win sees Town earn their first points of the 19/20 Toolstation Western League Premier Division in front of a 202-strong crowd.

Town sit in third place and now switch attention to the FA Cup as they host Barnstaple Town on Saturday, January 10.

Exmouth Town Line-Up (4-2-3-1): Chris Wright; Dave Rowe, Tom Gardner, Jamie Dirrane, James Richards; Jimmy Hinds (Max Gillard 36'), Mark Lever; Ben Steer, Aarron Denny (Dan Boere 78'), Callum Shipton (Scott Merritt 82'); Jordan Harris

Unused substitutes: Steve Avery

Goals: Jordan Harris 1', 30'; Own goal 60', 72'

