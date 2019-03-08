Advanced search

Exmouth Town beaten / Cockles edged out / Withy win again / Budleigh home success - Saturday's local sport round-up

PUBLISHED: 19:07 19 October 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exmouth Town have winning run ended on artificial surface / Budleigh Salterton come from behind to win / Cockles edged out by table-topping Barnstaple / Withycombe march on / Lympstone well beaten - a round-up of all Saturday's local football and rugby.

Exmouth Town saw their winning run - and lengthy time without shipping a gaol -ended at Keynsham where they were beaten 1-0 in a Toolstation Western League game.

Budleigh Salterton banked all three points from their Richard Scott Solicitors Devon League North & East meeting with Bovey Tracey, Reserves. The South Devon side led 1-0 at the break, but Ryan Daffin levelled early in the second half and the winner, which came in the closing stages, was an own goal.

In the same Division Exmouth Town Reserves suffered their heaviest defeat of the league season to date when they went down 6-0 at home to St Martins.

Lympstone went down 7-3 in their Macron League Division One visit to Alphington.

Otterton were 3-0 home winners in a Devon Senior Cup meeting with Newton St Cyres 1st team.

East Budleigh were 3-0 winners at University 4ths in a Division Two game. In the Devon Intermediate Cup East Budleigh beat Woolacombe & Mortenhoe 4-1. in Division Five, Exmouth Rovers were beaten for th first time in the league this season, going down 1-0 to Lapford Reserves.

In Division Seven, Lympstone Reserves defeated HT Dons 2-0. In Division Eight, Exmouth Town Reserves, who sat second at the start of the day having won six of their first seven games, were held 1-1 at Bradninch Reserves with the home side banking their first point of the campaign having previously suffered seven straight defeats!

RUGBY

Exmouth lost their South West Premier meeting with Barnstaple going down 25-23 at the Imperial Ground with Barum now played six won six after a later penalty. The Cockles have dropped to seventh in the table with their record, seven games in, being won three, lost three and drawn one.

There was better news for Withycombe who made it six wins from six Devon One fixtures with a 24-21 win at Exeter Saracens that came about thanks to an 80th minute match winning try.

In other rugby involving East Devon sides; Sidmouth RFC were in stunning form as they racked up a big half century point clean-sheet win at Newent where they won 52-0.

Last week had seen the Blackmore men end a run of five straight defeats since the start of the new South West One West with a 49-22 home win over Lydney and now, seven days on, they have recorded a superb away success.

There was also a close encounter for Honiton who went down 22-21 in the Western Counties meeting with Chard at Allhallows. The defeat leaves the Lacemen sitting in the bottom three of the table with only Tiverton and Saltash worse off than them.

