Advanced search

Exmouth Town beaten at Plymouth Parkway

PUBLISHED: 21:50 08 September 2020

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Archant

A goal in each half consigned Exmouth Town to a 2-0 defeat when they visited Plymouth Parkway to launch their Toolstation Western League campaign on Tuesday night.

Town brought Callum Shipton into the starting XI - that the only change from the side that had won at Keynsham Town seven days before.

The home side enjoyed the better of the first quarter and deservedly took a 28th minute lead.

After the break it was Town doing much of the pressing and only a wonderful save denied them a 66th minute equaliser.

However, that save was to prove pivotal because, just four minutes later, the home side sealed the points with a goal very similar in its making and execution as their first effort.

There was late dram with both teams reduced to 10 men after a rash challenge by the home side’s River Allen saw him get a red card and Town substitute Tim Bradshaw also saw red for his reaction to the challenge.

The match was watched by a sell-out crowd of 300 with a limit placed on the numbers that can attend games owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Town must now lick their wounds and prepare for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Southern Road when they take on Southern League outfit Melksham Town (3pm).

Town are also in home action next Wednesday (September 16) when they entertain Tavistock in the first home league game of the new term.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

New takeaway coming to Budleigh after planning approval granted

District planners have approved plans to change the use of a solicitors to a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

New takeaway coming to Budleigh after planning approval granted

District planners have approved plans to change the use of a solicitors to a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town beaten at Plymouth Parkway

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town latest - Tuesday night action at Plymouth Parkway

Town players celebrate the third goal in their 3-1 FA Cup win at Keynsham Town. Picture DAVE PETERS

Tolchards Devon Cricket League update - Final venues announced

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Budleigh boss on first day win: Attitude, commitment and application was spot on!

Tolchards Devon League round-up – wins for Budleigh II and Clyst St George, Topsham St James and Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife