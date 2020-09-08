Exmouth Town beaten at Plymouth Parkway

Picture MARTIN COOK

A goal in each half consigned Exmouth Town to a 2-0 defeat when they visited Plymouth Parkway to launch their Toolstation Western League campaign on Tuesday night.

Town brought Callum Shipton into the starting XI - that the only change from the side that had won at Keynsham Town seven days before.

The home side enjoyed the better of the first quarter and deservedly took a 28th minute lead.

After the break it was Town doing much of the pressing and only a wonderful save denied them a 66th minute equaliser.

However, that save was to prove pivotal because, just four minutes later, the home side sealed the points with a goal very similar in its making and execution as their first effort.

There was late dram with both teams reduced to 10 men after a rash challenge by the home side’s River Allen saw him get a red card and Town substitute Tim Bradshaw also saw red for his reaction to the challenge.

The match was watched by a sell-out crowd of 300 with a limit placed on the numbers that can attend games owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Town must now lick their wounds and prepare for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Southern Road when they take on Southern League outfit Melksham Town (3pm).

Town are also in home action next Wednesday (September 16) when they entertain Tavistock in the first home league game of the new term.