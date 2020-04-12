Exmouth Town back on top / Budleigh win well at Sidmouth / East Budleigh march on - matchday five results

Archant

East Devopn Virtual League latest - all the results from matchday five

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matchday five of the East Devon Virtual League saw 22 goals scored in the four Premier Division matches that were played.

Exmouth Town are back in pole position as they edged out Honiton Town by the off goal in seven in a thrilling contest at Southern Road. The Hippos led twice in the first half only for Town to go into the break on level terms. The second half saw three goals, two of them scored by the home side to seal the points.

The morning’s leaders, Axminster Tow, suffered a first defeat of the season in another game that produced seven goals. The Tigers trailed 2-1 at the halfway stage of their game at Feniton and, after levelling early in the second half, shipped three further goals to slip to a first reversal of the campaign. Budleigh Salterton are now unbeaten in three games after a 2-0 success at Sidmouth Town and Beer Albion banked their first point of the campaign in a 3-3 Furzebrake draw with Ottery St Mary.

East Budleigh hold a three point lead at the top of the Division One table after they recorded a fourth successive win beating hosts Cranbrook 6-1. That’s three defeats and two draws in the first five games for Cranbrook who sit bottom of the table.

Upottery and Lympstone are the teams closest to East Budleigh at the top of the table, Upottery remain unbeaten this season, though they are also without a win in three games after a 4-4 draw in an extraordinary meeting with Tipton. The Glebe Park men trailed 3-1 at half-time, but bounced back after the break to ensure honours ended even. Lympstone chalked up a third successive win after beating Seaton Town 3-1. The Lympets scored all their goals in the first half and managed to hold a battling Seaton at bay in the second half. Exmouth Spartans claimed a first win of the season as they defeated Otterton 4-3.

In Division Two there was a big surprise as table-topping Millwey Rise took on winless Axmouth United and the latter upset the odds to record a 1-0 victory. That was enough to see United climb off the foot of the table at the expense of the new basement dwellers who are Farway United after they were edged out 2-1 at Continuing the ‘shock result’ theme in Division Two, Colyton were, like Millwey Rise, beaten for the first time when they went down 3-2 on their visit to Exmouth Rovers. Completing the match day five results was the game at Awliscombe where Offwell Rangers shared two goals with the home side.

Results from matchday five.

Premier: Exmouth Town 4, Honiton Town 3; Feniton 5, Axminster Town 2; Beer Albion 3, Ottery St Mary 3; Sidmouth Town 0, Budleigh Salterton 2

Division One: Upottery 4, Tipton St John 4; Otterton 3, Exmouth Spartans 4; Cranbrook 1, East Budleigh 6; Lympstone 3, Seaton Town 2

Division Two: Dunkeswell Rovers 2, Farway United 1; Millwey Rise 0, Axmouth United 1; Exmouth Rovers 3, Colyton 2; Awliscombe 1, Offwell Rangers 1

Latest tables

Premier Division

P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 5 4 0 1 16 8 12

Axminster Town 5 3 1 1 16 10 10

Feniton 5 3 1 1 12 8 10

Budleigh 5 2 1 2 9 12 10

Honiton 5 2 1 2 11 11 7

Ottery St Mary 5 1 3 1 10 10 5

Sidmouth Town 5 1 0 4 5 12 3

Beer Albion 5 0 1 4 8 16 1

Division One P W D L F A Pts

East Budleigh 5 4 0 1 15 9 12

Upottery 5 2 3 0 18 11 9

Lympstone 5 3 0 2 10 8 9

Tipton 5 2 2 1 14 11 8

Exmouth Spartans 5 1 3 1 11 12 6

Otterton 5 1 2 2 10 14 5

Seaton Town 5 0 3 2 8 11 3

Cranbrook 5 0 2 3 6 16 2

Division Two P W D L F A Pts

Millwey Rise 5 4 0 1 14 7 12

Colyton 5 3 1 1 11 6 10

Exmouth Reserves 5 3 0 2 9 12 9

Awliscombe 5 2 1 2 8 8 7

Offwell Rangers 5 2 1 2 6 6 7

Dunkeswell Rovers 5 2 0 3 6 7 6

Axmouth United 5 1 1 3 7 10 4

Farway United 5 1 0 4 10 15 3

Form guides

Premier Division

Exmouth Town WWWLW

Axminster Town DWWWL

Ottery St Mary DDLWD

Sidmouth Town LWLLL

Feniton WLWDW

Honiton Town WDLWL

Budleigh Salterton LLWDW

Beer Albion LLLLD

Division One

East Budleigh LWWWW

Upottery WWDDD

Lympstone LLWWW

Tipton DWLWD

Exmouth Spartans DDDLW

Otterton WLDLL

Seaton Town DDDLL

Cranbrook DLLDL

Division Two

Millwey Rise WWWWL

Colyton DWWWL

Exmouth Rovers LWLWW

Awliscombe WWLLD

Offwell Rangers LLWWD

Dunkeswell Rovers WLLLW

Axmouth United LDLLW

Farway United LLWLL

Matchday six results will be published here on Tuesday, April 14