Exmouth Town back on the Wembley trail this Saturday

Exmouth Town are back on the FA Cup glory trail this Saturday (September 12) when they entertain Southern League Division One South side Melksham Town (3pm).

The Southern Road men were in action last night (Tuesday), launching a new league campaign with an away game at Plymouth Parkway – find out how they got on now at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

Town, who had no game last weekend, won the right to host this FA Cup preliminary round tie with a 3-1 win at Keynsham Town last midweek.

Assistant manager Andy Rawlings says of the visit of Melksham Town: “It’s another ‘free hit’ for us in as much as they are the higher ranked side and, as such, will be coming to us no doubt thinking they are going to get a result.

“However, we have shown in the past that, particularly when it comes to the FA Cup, we enjoy taking on higher ranked opposition.

“Last season we saw off Barnstaple Town and Yate Town who were both from a higher level and I am sure we will have the backing of another special home turnout on Saturday.”

Another factor heading into Saturday’s big cup tie is that Town continue to sport an unbeaten home record that runs back to the 1-0 Boxing Day defeat to Cullompton Rangers in 2018!

The Town number two says: “Does that add to the pressure? No! And I say that very confidently because that particular stat and subject really do not get talked about. It’s an old footballing cliché, but we really do take each game as it comes and on its own merits.”

Town will have Callum Shipton in the matchday squad after he was back in the fold for the Tuesday night trip to Parkway and, barring any injury woes from that game in Plymouth, Town ought to be at full strength for the meeting with Melksham Town.

Rawlings then turned his attention to the Town youth saying: “I do think special mention ought to be made of the considerable effort being put in by coaches and management across the various age groups in the town youth section.

“Last weekend most of the teams were in action and, for the new crop of Under-18s to start as they did [the latest Town U-18s were big winners against Stoke Gabriel just six days after the ‘old guard’ bowed out with their Devon Cup win] suggests we seem to have an almost seamless transition from the previous Town U18s to this year’s team!

“We clearly are getting something very right in terms of a good conveyor belt of youngsters being readied to step up into the adult game at Southern Road.”

The cost of admission to Saturday’s FA Cup tie is: Adults (£6), Concessions O65/U18s (£4), Under-16s (£3).

Season ticket holders are reminded that it’s ‘all pay’ in FA Cup ties.

Season ticket holders can guarantee their place at the game by e-mailing Martin Cook (cook209@hotmail.com) before Friday (September 11).

Supporters are reminded that with the club needing to adhere to strict Coronavirus pandemic guidelines of track-and-trace along with social distancing, folk attending the FA Cup tie will need to give plenty of time to enable all the checks to be done.