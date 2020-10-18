Exmouth Town back in home action on Wednesday night

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town return to action on Wednesday night (October 21) with a home game against Shepton Mallet (7.30pm).

It will be Town’s first outing since the October 2nd 6-1 win at Bradford Town.

The 19 days without a game, a forced break in play owing to a positive Covid-19 test in the first team group, for the Southern Road men means that the currently have played fewer games than any other team in the division.

Indeed, leaders Parkway, who were surprisingly held to a 2-2 home draw by lowly Wellington on Saturday, have played 11 game so far – five more than Town!

What’s more, if Town were to take maximum points from all their ‘games in hand’, they’d sit top of the table!

Shepton Mallet are unbeaten in three games since a 3-1 defeat at Parkway on October 3.

Since then they have won an FA Vase tie, 5-1 at home to South West Peninsula League side Torrington, and beaten Bridport 1-0 in a league game before Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Keynsham Town.

Town were last in home action against Shepton Mallet when they beat them 2-1 at Southern Road on November 30, 2019 thanks to goals from Jordan Harris and Ben Steer.

The now customary ‘track-and-trace’ procedure will be followed at Southern Road on Wednesday night so supporters are asked to allow for extra time in terms of getting into the ground ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off.