Exmouth Town back in action next Wednesday night

Town players celebrate the third goal in their 3-1 FA Cup win at Keynsham Town. Picture DAVE PETERS Archant

A look at the next fixtures for Exmouth Town, as the Southern Road men face a run of eight games in 24 days.

Exmouth Town will sit out the final game of their ‘Covid-19’ positive test matches this Saturday (October 17).

Town are due to return to action next Wednesday when they are set to entertain Shepton Mallet and they will also be at home four days later with Hallen the visitors to Southern Way on Saturday, October 24.

Indeed, Town face a run of eight games in 24 days starting with the Wednesday night visit of Shepton Mallet.

The full list of those next eight matches is:

Oct 21 H SHEPTON MALLET (7.30pm)

Oct 24 H HALLEN (3pm)

Oct 28 A Tavistock (7.30pm)

Oct 31 H WELLINGTON (3pm)

Nov 4 H KEYNSHAM TOWN (7.30)

Nov 7 A Cadbury Heath (3pm)

Nov 11 H PARKWAY (7.30pm)

Nov 14 A Cribbs (3pm)

Meanwhile the Town Reserves are also without any Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East action this Saturday (October 17) as they are also subjected to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Town second string return to action with an October 24 away game at St Martins.

They are away the following Saturday, travelling to Braunton and are next in home action with Liverton the November 7 visitors to Southern Road.

The Town Under-18s are back in action on Sunday, October 25 when they visit Feniton for a Devon Under-18 League fixture.

