Exmouth Town attendance figures are third best in the Western League

The Western League has announced the ‘end of season’ attendance ratings and Southern Road features highly in the list.

The average Town attendance at their Southern Road home was 181 and that was bettered by only two teams.

Plymouth Parkway came top of the rankings with their home match average being 237.

Bridgwater Town finished as the second-best supported side with their home attendance average being 210 and then it’s Town on that impressive 181.

The next best is the 147 that turned out to see Keynsham Town and fifth is the 141-average gate at Bradford Town.