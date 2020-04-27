Advanced search

Exmouth Town attendance figures are third best in the Western League

PUBLISHED: 12:04 27 April 2020

Exmouth Town ‘Muff Town Casuals’ in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Exmouth Town ‘Muff Town Casuals’ in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Archant

The Western League has announced the ‘end of season’ attendance ratings and Southern Road features highly in the list.

The average Town attendance at their Southern Road home was 181 and that was bettered by only two teams.

Plymouth Parkway came top of the rankings with their home match average being 237.

Bridgwater Town finished as the second-best supported side with their home attendance average being 210 and then it’s Town on that impressive 181.

The next best is the 147 that turned out to see Keynsham Town and fifth is the 141-average gate at Bradford Town.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Venison home delivery service launched

Tom Garner delivering the venison. Picture: Clinton Devon Estates

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Exmothian living abroad on how coronavirus is affected life in Malaysia

David Leyman, born in Exmouth, but now living in Malaysia. Picture: David Leyman

Tri-Hards Cycling Club looking forward to post-lockdown rides after gaining national accreditation

Tri-Hards Cycle Club. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Lyme and Exmouth lifeboat crews help rescue missing diver

Exmouth Lifeboat crew transfer the diver to Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: Andy Butterfield, Lyme Regis RNLI

Most Read

Venison home delivery service launched

Tom Garner delivering the venison. Picture: Clinton Devon Estates

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Exmothian living abroad on how coronavirus is affected life in Malaysia

David Leyman, born in Exmouth, but now living in Malaysia. Picture: David Leyman

Tri-Hards Cycling Club looking forward to post-lockdown rides after gaining national accreditation

Tri-Hards Cycle Club. Picture: Shelly Stammers

Lyme and Exmouth lifeboat crews help rescue missing diver

Exmouth Lifeboat crew transfer the diver to Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: Andy Butterfield, Lyme Regis RNLI

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town attendance figures are third best in the Western League

Exmouth Town ‘Muff Town Casuals’ in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Honiton gymnasts enjoy golden glory at the 2020 national championships

Honiton gymnasts at the 2020 national championships. Picture HGC

How to home school children effectively during lockdown

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.
Drive 24