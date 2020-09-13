Exmouth Town at home on Wednesday night

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town play their first home game of the new Toolstation Western League campaign on Wednesday night (September 16) when they entertain Tavistock.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Southern Road gates and bar will be open from 6pm for the 7.30pm kick-off.

The earlier-than-usual opening is to give supporters plenty of time to go through the now routine track-and-trace procedure.

Admission to the game is £6 for adults and £4 for concessions.

This season home games will also see free admission afforded to U16s as well as members of the NHS and the Armed Forces while season ticket holders also get in free to all home league games.

Town are also running what was successfully done last season and that is a special ‘deal’ for Exeter City supporters.

Any Exeter City season ticket holder, Trust member or member of the ECFC Supporters Club will be admitted for £5 or £3 if they qualify for concessions.