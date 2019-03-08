Exmouth Town at home / Cockles, Withy & Budleigh all away - Saturday's sporting preview

It's a big game day for out local sporting teams with Exmouth Town at home (3pm); the Cockles are in action away at Newbury Blues; Withycombe are doing battle at Dartmouth and Budleigh Salterton are away at Heavitree United.

Top billing in local terms goes to Exmouth Town and their Toolstation Weatern League Premier Division Southern Road meeting with a Cadbury Heath side they met just 14 days ago up at their ground where Town won 5-1. This is the last of what have been seven September games for Town and they head into today's match looking to record a fifth straight win and indeed, a third successive clean sheet success.

The Southern Road game kicks off at 3pm.

In rugby, The Cockles (Exmouth RFC) are up in Berkshire for their latest South West Premier outing - a visit to Newbury Blues where they were beaten by a single point on their last visit - that 25-24 reversal in April 2018. The Cockles were also in Newbury for a National League Three (SW) game on September 2011 and they won on that occasion, beating the Blues 44-36.

Withycombe are in Devon One action at Dartmouth looking for a third straight win as they bid to return to the Tribute Cornwall and Devon division at the first time of asking.

Back to football and Budleigh Salterton make the short trip into Exeter to meet Heavitree United in their latest Scott Richards Devon League outing.

Join us here from 5.30pm for the first news of how all our local teams have done on the final Saturday of September.