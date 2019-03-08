Exmouth Town at Cadbury Heath - 'On the FA Vase road with Town'

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town head for the first of at least two meetings with Cadbury Heath inside a fortnight when they travel up the M5 for tomorrow's FA Vase tie.

James Richards with the original members of Muff Town Casuals (MTC) who are his player sponsors for this season. Picture: MARTIN COOK James Richards with the original members of Muff Town Casuals (MTC) who are his player sponsors for this season. Picture: MARTIN COOK

The sides are scheduled to meet again at Southern Road in a Western League game on Saturday, September 28 - that the next time that Town will play before the home support.

James Richards, Ace High and Callum Shipton, who all missed last Saturday's FA Cup defeat at Highworth, return to the squad for the game at Cadbury Heath.

Town are running a coach to the game, but, for supporters heading to the match under their own steam the ground address is; Springfield, Cadbury Heath Road, Bristol BS30 8BX

There is a clubhouse which is situated just outside the ground (on the far side of the training area behind the goal) where there is a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available as well as snacks. Additionally, the club has a tea bar inside the covered standing area selling non-alcoholic drinks as well as hot and cold snacks.

As for match day process, adult admission is £6 and this includes a matchday programme, the concessionary price, which also includes a programme, is £4 and Under-16s are admitted free.

The clubhouse does have a selection of pin badges, scarves and hats for sale. The club website can be found at www.cadburyheathfcshop.co.uk

In terms of getting to the ground, From the M5 leave at Junction 15 and exit onto the M4 towards London. At M4 Junction 19, exit towards the A4174/Ringroad - merge onto the M32 and, at junction one take the A4174 initially following signs for Kingswood.

At the first roundabout bear left to remain on the A4174.

At the second roundabout take the second exit (straight over) to stay on the A4174 heading towards Kingswood.

At the third roundabout take the second exit (straight over) to stay on the A4174 heading towards Kingswood.

At the fourth roundabout take the second exit (straight over) to stay on the A4174 heading towards Kingswood.

At the fifth roundabout take the second exit (straight over) to stay on the A4174.

At the sixth roundabout take the second exit (straight over) to stay on the A4174.

At the seventh roundabout take the second exit (straight over) to stay on the A4174 heading towards Cadbury Heath.

At the eighth roundabout take the first exit (left) onto Tower Lane and signposted towards Cadbury Heath.

At the ninth roundabout take the second exit (straight over) to remain on Tower Lane.

Parking Option 1 = Just prior to the tenth roundabout there are some industrial units on the right-hand side of Tower Lane that are available for matchday parking - please look out for parking signs. This is the preferred location for parking. If you park here then to walk to the ground please walk back up Towel Lane (crossing a bridge over a small brook) and take the first path on the left that leads up a small slope. Once you reach the top of the slope then the Clubhouse is on the left and the ground is on the right.

Parking Option 2 = At the tenth roundabout take the second exit (right) to join Tower Road South. Take the next right (Cadbury Heath Road) and gated-access to the ground is on the right-hand side down a narrow public footbath just after the Cadbury Heath Social Club. Off-street parking is available on Cadbury Heath Road - once walking to the ground, as you enter the gated public footbath the Clubhouse is ahead of you and the ground is to the left. Please DO NOT park in the Social Club carpark - you will unfortunately get clamped.

Parking for officials only, and disabled parking, is available next to the Clubhouse. Please turn into the gated public footpath and park-up next to the Clubhouse straight in front of you.