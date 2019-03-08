Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks on the FA Vase win

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings was full of praise for the professional way the Southern Road men closed the game out on Saturday to book a place in the second round of the FA Vase.

He said: "We had the game in the bag by the hour mark and we felt that our game management was as good as it has been all season."

Rawlings also had praise for a couple of individuals. He said: "As a team we are playing really well and much of that is down to the outstanding defensive unit. On Saturday, although we won 2-0, I thought Chris Wright was bang up there for the Man of the Match award as he is so calm and relaxed about what he does. Against Portland he had it all under control and he gives us such a solid base to work with from the back. That said, the partnership between Tom Gardner and Dave Rowe is so solid - as a pair they really are complementing each other very well."

He continued: "But I'd also like to mention Steve Avery, who came on for the second game running. Steve has been kept out of the starting line-up by our incredibly well settled defensive unit, but in both the last two games, the win at Wellington and the FA Vase tie, he has come off the bench and slotted in seamlessly.

"It's like we have said many times before, if we are indeed going to have a successful season then it will only be because the whole squad has chipped in and that's what we are seeing just now. Players are coming in and doing a job for the team and long may that last."

Rawlings also had high praise for a player operating at the opposite end of the pitch. He explained saying: "Jordan Harris has been a sensation this season. The way he leads the line is fundamental to our current run of success.

"He is such a willing worker and I know he is gaining admirers by the outing for his all-round game."

Town are in action tonight (Wednesday) with the visit of Street (7.30pm) and Rawlings expects another tough game. He says: "They [Street] are are a strong side and we expect them to fancy taking something away from their visit to Southern Road. However, we are going well and there is no reason why we cannot keep this run going."