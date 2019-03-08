Advanced search

Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks about tonight's Southern Road meeting with Parkway

PUBLISHED: 11:16 13 November 2019

Exmouth Town are in midweek action tonight (Wednesday) when they entertain Plymouth Parkway in a Les Phillips Cup tie (7.30pm).

The teams have met before with Parkway winning an August meeting for Toolstation Western League points in Plymouth 1-0.

Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings says of that August meeting: "It was certainly a classic 'game of two halves' back in August. They [Parkway] bossed the first half and we were the better side throughout the second half.

"The two teams match up well and I don't doubt that tonight's game will be every bit as close as that early season league encounter."

Central defender Tom Gardner and striker Karl Rickard, both of whom missed last Wednesday night's 6-1 mauling at Tavistock, return for tonight's game.

The Town number two says: "We missed Tom [work] and Karl [suspension] big time at Tavistock where the wheels well and truly came off in terms of the great season we have been enjoying!

"We really wanted to play on Saturday and were left gutted when the meeting with Cribbs was washed out for, after a heavy defeat and indeed a miserable performance such as the one we served up last Wednesday night, you really want to get straight back out there and put things right!"

He continued: "We were denied that opportunity at the weekend and so, with us not having another home game until November 30, we really are hoping that the weather holds off to allow us to get this game against Parkway on."

Town goalkeeper Chris Wright was injured early on at Tavistock and the news about the glovesman is not encouraging as Rawlings alluded to when he said: "The injury to Chris is a bad one as he suffered a dislocation and fracture and I am afraid he faces a spell on the sidelines.

"We are fortunate in as much as we have Robbie Powell who can come in and in terms of the cover for Robbie we do have a couple of younger goalkeepers in Harrison Burton and Josh McLean so, while losing someone of Chris's ability is a blow, we do have great cover in that department."

After tonight's game Town will turn their attention to Saturday's Toolstation Western League Premier Division game at Cadbury Heath.

