Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks about the win at Chipping Sodbury Town

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings spoke of the management's delight at the 3-0 win at Chipping Sodbury.

He said: "It was one of those performances when we did a thoroughly professional job.

"With young Harrison [Harrison Burton, who normally plays for Macron league Premier side Kentisbeare] making his Town debut in goal, we wondered if they [Chipping Sodbury] might look to bombard him, but it never happened and much of that was down to the exceptional work from our back four of James [Richards], Tom [Gardner], Jamie [Dirrane] and Dave [Rowe], who did such a good job that all Harrison had to do was keep things tidy - something he did well.

"I was pleased for the lad, to keep a clean sheet on debut at this level is no mean feat."

Rawlings also had high praise for the opening goal at Chipping Sodbury. He said: "It was a goal of such quality. I asked him after the game how it came about and he said that from the start of the game he had noticed that the goalkeeper was spending plenty of time off his line and so, when the chance presented itself he looked to do something audacious - and, boy, did he do just that; it was a very special goal indeed and will doubtless be right up there come May and thoughts of 'goal of the season'!"

Attention now turns to Willand this evening with Town heading for the Southern League side looking to bag a last four berth in this season's Devon St Lukes Bowl competition.

Rawlings says: "We are going up there to give it our best shot. Once again it will be a case of mixing and matching our side with the wider squad certainly coming into play."

He continued: "It is very much the case that we need to be mindful with the squad of the games coming up and let's face it, there are some big, big games. That being so we'll not risk anyone who is carrying any sort of a knock and that means no Ace High who felt something on Saturday and we'll certainly not be over playing the lads who have been coming back from long-term injury lay-offs."