Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks about the Wednesday night home cup tie against Plymouth Parkway

The programme cover for the midweek Les Phillips Cup tie between Exmouth Town and Plymouth Parkway. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Exmouth Town head into tonight's meeting with Plymouth Parkway (7.30pm) in the Les Phillips Cup unsure as to the strength of the opposition and with very good reason.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both Town and Parkway have massive away FA Vase games on Saturday (November 2) and so this midweek match, coming as it does just four days before a national competition tie, is hardly what either camp really wants.

Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings says: "It's true we'd have probably been happier with a clear week ahead of the Vase tie, but at the start of the season you don't know how your campaign is going to turn out and the fact that we have had, and are still playing, so many cup ties in testament to the starts we have made to this campaign - so it's very much the case that we have to simply 'get on with it'.

"One thing I am sure of is that both ourselves and Parkway have squads that are both big enough and indeed good enough to cope with situations like this and, from our point of view, this midweek cup tie is going to be a real opportunity for us to use the wider squad and it's, therefore, a chance for one or two of the lads to put in a display that gives Kevin [Town boss Kevin Hill] something to think about with regard to future team selection."

He continued: "We do keep an eye on the other Town teams and there are a couple of lads such as Jamie Vaughan-Ryall and Tom Bray who are both very much 'on the radar' and will get their chance at some stage to show what they are capable of at first team level."

Looking ahead to Saturday's FA Vase tie at Tavistock, the Town number two says: "I don't think the fact we beat them 4-2 at our place last week counts for much with regard to Saturday's game at Tavistock.

They are a good side and will want to do to us at their place what we did to them last Wednesday night."

Tonight's game with Parkway is cup tie nimber 10 and so Saturday's Vase tie will make it 11 cup ties in a season that is just 13 weeks old on Saturday!

Rawlings says: "While the league is, of course, the 'bread and butter' of our season, cup runs are part and parcel of a successful campaign and long may we stay involved in as many cups as possible."

Town return to Toolstation Western League Premier Division action on Saturday week (November 9) when they entertain Cribbs at Southern Road.