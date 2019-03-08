Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks about the midweek win over Street

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings spoke the afternoon after the night before with Town chalking up an eight straight win and extended the time that Town are now 'in-play' having not conceded goal to almost 10 hours!

He said: "In all honesty we did not start too well in as much as we were a little slow to get into the pace of the game and, for the first 10 minutes, they [Street], with what is predominantly a young and fleet-footed team, pushed us back and made us work hard.

"However, then Callum [Shipton] produces a piece of individual brilliance and we go a goal up, and, from that point on, we really did not look back and never looked like doing anything other than chalking up another win."

Speaking about local lad Callum Shipton and his back-to-back goals, Rawlings says: "As we have said before we are fortunate to have a strong squad this season and Callum is righty keeping his place for his on-going commitment to the cause. He works hard both in training and in matches and is currently keeping some very good players out of the starting line-up!"

Street were dealt a blow when Harry Gardner suffered a nasty knee injury as early as the 15th minute.

Rawlings said: "It did not look good for the lad and certainly, everybody at Exmouth Town sends him their best wishes. The lad is a talent, that's for sure and we sincerely hope he is not out of the game for too long."

Town took their sequence of shut-outs to six games and they have not conceded a goal at home since the opening day 4-1 win over Bridport back on August 3.

Rawlings says: "The lads are really working hard to make Southern Road something of a fortress.

"We have a 100 per cent home record with seven wins from seven in all home games this season and that is something we are very proud of.

"There is certainly a buzz both in the dressing room and around the ground and the fact that we got over 160 in to watch us on not the best of October nights, weather wise, speaks volumes both for the efforts of the team and the passion and support from the Town faithful."

Town had a full bench again last night and three changes were made with Jimmy Hynds, Scott Merritt and Mark Lever all called into action.

So, with six successive clean sheets, is there now added pressure each time Town take to the pitch?

The Town number two was very clear with his reply: "Absolutely not! Kevin [Town manager Kevin Hill] is very keen to deflect any pressure away from the lads. He wants them to enjoy what they are doing. Work hard, yes, but enjoy every minute of every game. The Kevin Hill way of doing things is very much that way. Planning and preparation is everything and then its over to the players to go out and work hard, play to their individual and collective abilities and, if they do that, then the results will certainly look after themselves."

Next up for Town is a trip up the M5 motorway and a Toolstation Western League Premier Division on the all-surface pitch that is home to a Keynsham Football Club team that lies between Bristol and Bath.

Rawlings says: "It won't be easy because all opposing team swill be looking at various reports and social media etc and fancying their chances in terms of being 'the team' that ends our current run. The key for us is not to fear failure, but to work extra hard to try and keep it at bay! They [Keynsham] will be a force to be reckoned with on their artificial pitch, but then those surfaces are very true and, in general, quality should come through on such a true surface and so we'll prepare the side to go out and do a job and no doubt the Town faithful will be up there with us all the way."

Last but not least, the Town number two said: "Post match after a 5-0 midweek win over Street it is understandable that supporters are getting excited. Indeed I was asked by a couple of folk post match how I felt we'd fare over the course of the whole season and I was quick to point out at there is an awful lot of football still to be played. We in a very competitive league with some serious quality outfits - Plymouth Parkway and Bradford Town spring straight to mind and then there's the likes of Tavistock too - so an awful lot of things can - and no doubt will - happen, between now and next May. The thing for us to focus on is best summed up by suing that well oiled cliché of 'the next game', and we must not get 'carried away'. Yes, things are currently going very, very well, but there's always something around the corner that might rise up and give you a right bite and we simply need to remain clearly focussed on the next challenge - which is Keynsham on Saturday."

