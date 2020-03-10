Exmouth Town assistant manager on the Saturday's seven goal success

Exmouth Town took their goal count this season to exactly 100 as they beat Chipping Sodbury Town 7-1 in front of another big Southern Road crowd on Saturday.

The honour of scoring the 100th goal in all competitions this season fell to Dean Billingsley who netted Towns seventh and final goal in what was another wonderful all-round performance.

Speaking after the game, Town number two Andy Rawlings said: 'In the same way that we don't get ourselves too down over a midweek disappointment at Shepton Mallet we will certainly not be getting carried away with a seven-goal home success.

'That said, the players deserve all the credit for they were challenged by Kevin [Town boss Kevin Hill] to give us a response after the midweek defeat and they did just that.

'Early on the young side that we were up against made us work, but once we got the first goal we enjoyed a very comfortable afternoon and I am sure it was a game that those wonderful supporters of ours will have enjoyed.'

The Town assistant manager had special praise for one particular player. He said: 'Aaron Denny was magnificent.

'I call him 'houdini' because he does things on the pitch which take your breath away.

'The way he gets himself out of tight spots is a lesson to all players. When he plays like he did on Saturday he quite literally glides through games and his performance seemed to galvanise everyone else to find that little extra.'

Town are back in action tonight (Wednesday) when, weather permitting, they will travel to Mid Devon to take on Southern League South side Willand Rovers in the quarter-finals of the Devon St Luke's Bowl.

They follow that with back-to-back home games inside 72 hours with Saturday's Southern Road meeting with Brislington followed swiftly by a Monday night home game against title chasing - and FA Vase quarter-finalists Plymouth Parkway.

Rawlings says of the coming games: 'We will go to Willand with a side drawn from the squad.

'James Richards begins a three-match ban after his red card at Shepton, but Tom Gardner, who missed Saturday's game is back. At this stage of the season all the games are big games and we are going to need every one of the squad to be ready to do their bit for the cause.'