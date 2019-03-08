Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings speaks about the FA Vase win

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0218. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings spoke after the teams 5-1 win at Cadbury Heath to make FA Vase progress.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He said: "I'll bet not too many teams will go up there [Cadbury Heath] and score five goals this season. We played very well from first whistle to last and fully deserved to win. It certainly make up for some of the disappointment we had suffered seven days before when we went out of the FA Cup at Highworth."

Town had been dealt a big blow on the eve of the Vase tie when they learned that the three game ban handed down to striker Jordan Harris after his sending off in the FA Cup defeat the Saturday before, came into effect immediately and so he would not be able to play at Cadbury Heath.

Rawlings said: "It came as a big surprise and so we had top some quick reshuffling. It meant a change to our plans and so we played Karl Rickard in the front running lone role and he delivered big time! Karl was superb. It's a thankless task working as a lone ranger up top, but he did the job superbly and it was also fitting then that he has tow goals come full-time, albeit from the penalty spot, but his all-round performance warranted him getting a headline or two."

As for the general performance at Cadbury Heath, Rawlings said: "Fair play to the lads for Kevin [Town boss Kevin Hill] had reminded them before the game that we did not want to make another forlorn post match trip back down the M5 and, if we were to get a result we'd need to make sure we all worked hard and did our jobs within the team. To be fair the lads did that - and then some, they did work so hard and I was delighted for them that they got such an eye-catching score line because, to a man, they deserved it."

Town also gave a first team debut one of the many talented youngsters at the club. Rawlings explained saying: "Dax Vincent is a player I knew well in my time at St Martins and he joined us at Town during the summer.

"We gave him his first outing in a senior shirt at Cadbury Heath when he came on in the second half and he did not loo out of place at the level. I am sure Town fans will enjoy watching this lad play - he's one of a number of young players who will be given there chance over the course of the season."