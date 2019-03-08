Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings talks about the FA Cup win over Barnstaple Town

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0204. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings was full of praise for the Town side after their 2-0 win over Barnstaple Town.

He said: "It was one of the most comfortable 2-0 wins I think I have ever seen. We dominated to such a degree in the first half that the only frustration we had in the dugout was with the number chances that went begging."

He continued: "That said, had it been a boxing match the referee would have called it off after 30 minutes - that's how dominant we were in the contest. Then Aaron [Denny] scores his fabulous goal before opening them up again immediately to tee up a second and the half time chat was made very easy!"

Rawlings acknowledged that the opposition did come out fighting after the break. He said: "Barnstaple came at us in the second half, but we regard our defence as one of our key areas - Tom Gardner's presence has made a huge difference - and they showed they can be a match for any attack. Plus we must also commend Chris [Wright] who, though a spectator for large periods of the game, pulled off a stunning save to keep us two goals to the good.

"It's very satisfying for a football manager when all areas of the team are delivering quality performances!

"When you consider that they [Barnstaple Town] are from a higher level, the manner in which we despatched them was very clinical - and impressive!"

Rawlings, who along with Town boss Kevin Hill will be at tonight's (Wednesday) game at Taunton Town where the visitors are Yate Town who will host Exmouth in the next round of the cup says of the next three games.

"It's a tough schedule, but it may not be a bad thing as we are up against arguably the best this level has to offer - certainly in the games at Bitton and Parkway and it will be of great interest to us to see just how the lads do when up against such vaunted opposition.

"We know we are a god side and it's always good to test yourself against the very best early in the campaign.

"Clearly we can learn plenty from these next two league games after which we can switch our attention to getting that little bit further in the FA Cup.

"Why shouldn't we think big - even dream big - one thing that is clear is that we have a dressing room of hungry player, all keen to do something special with this club.

"We also have a fantastic support that is growing, seemingly by the game and I get the feeling that the local community are now buying into everything that our forward thinking chairman is trying to do."

