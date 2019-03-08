Exmouth Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings speaks about Bitton, Parkway and Yate Town

Exmouth Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings was at Taunton Town last midweek to take in the Yate Town visit to contest Southern League points.

Rawlings, who travelled to Somerset with Town boss Kevin Hill, said: "We were impressed with what we saw, but we did not come away feeling we had any less chance than we had considered we had on the way to the game. They [Yate Town] play two levels above us so you'd expect them to beat us on most of the occasions we'd meet. However, there's always that one game when the underdog comes out on top and there's every chance we could enjoy a very special day in Gloucestershire on Saturday afternoon."

On the 1-0 win at Bitton last Saturday, Rawlings said: "We played well and it was a very good, well organised and disciplined away performance. The back line were magnificent and I don't say that after we have spent 90 minutes under the cosh, because we weren't, but what we did so well was manage the game and see it out."

Rawlings had high praise for central defender Tom Gardner of whom he said: "Tom [Gardner] is such a calming influence. He has such vast experience and had made such a big impact on and off the pitch since joining us this summer."

Speaking ahead of the Wednesday night game at Plymouth Parkway, Rawlings said: "When we saw the fixtures a month or so ago, I think even the most ardent Town follower would have looked at a home opener followed by trip to two of the Western League's 'big hitters' and thought, five points from the first three would be very useful, and here we are, going to Parkway already with six points in the bag."

On the challenge that Parkway will present, Rawlings said: "They like to pop the ball around, but they can also mix-it, and that's something we have in our locker also. We have the ability to go toe-to-toe playing football, but also blow-for-blow, if the opposition do want to mix it up. I expect a good contest between two good footballing sides and no doubt, on the night, the better team will prevail and take the points."